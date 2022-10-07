College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas A&M-Alabama
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas A&M-Alabama

17 hours ago

After an offseason filled with back-and-forth slander, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher finally meet. Jimbo's Aggies are headed to Tuscaloosa to take on Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated Week 6 matchup. 

The Tide are coming off a huge road win in Fayetteville in Week 5 where they dominated the Razorbacks from start to finish winning by a score of 49-26. Meanwhile, the Aggies were outmatched on the road by Mississippi State's prolific passing attack. 

Although Texas A&M did take down Nick Saban & Co. just last year, playing in T-town is a whole new beast. A&M's last win in Tuscaloosa was in 2012 when Johnny Manziel and the Aggies did the unimaginable. Do Jimbo and his squad have it in them to keep this one close? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Texas A&M-Alabama game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Texas A&M @ No. 1 Alabama (8 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -24 (Alabama favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -2500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Texas A&M +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas A&M Aggies
TXA&M
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Aggies are 2-3 against the spread (ATS) this season and 3-2 straight up (SU). The Under has hit in four of their five games this season. Since 2000, Texas A&M is 8-4 ATS and 3-9 SU when facing the No. 1 team in the nation.

On the other hand, the Crimson Tide are 4-1 ATS and 5-0 SU to start the season. The Under has hit in three of their first five games. Since 1985, the Tide are 7-5 ATS and 10-2 SU when facing the Aggies.

