College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game.

The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Clemson-Boston College game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and a pick from our betting expert (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Joel Klatt's Top 10 rankings

No. 5 Clemson @ Boston College (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -20.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Boston College +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Joel Klatt's Week 6 Top 5: Why Ohio State is No. 1, Alabama & Georgia | Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt breaks down his Top 5 college football teams after Week 5.

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

The game was moved to prime time Saturday night, mostly because Clemson keeps beating ranked opponents. Last year, Clemson won its 11th straight over BC, but it was only by 19-13.

The Eagles have an NFL prospect at QB, the 6-foot-5 Phil Jurkovec (10 touchdowns, six interceptions), and he’s going to need to play a perfect game to pull the upset.

This is a sandwich spot for the Tigers, having beaten then-No. 10 NC State, now playing a team with a losing record, and then traveling to Tallahassee Oct. 15 for a massive game with Florida State that will decide the ACC.

Clemson will win this game, but don’t be surprised if BC keeps it close longer than the experts think.

PICK: Boston College first half (+10.5 at FOX Bet) to trail by 10.5 points or fewer (or lead outright) at halftime

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more