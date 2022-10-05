College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet BYU-Notre Dame
13 hours ago

Notre Dame hopes to bring the luck of the Fighting Irish when they travel to Las Vegas to play No. 16 BYU in the Shamrock Series game at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Fighting Irish (2-2) and Cougars (4-1), both independent programs, will meet for the first time since 2013. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 6-2, winning the past three contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the BYU-Notre Dame game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Joel Klatt's Week 6 Top 5: Why Ohio State is No. 1, Alabama & Georgia | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt breaks down his Top 5 college football teams after Week 5.

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame @ Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Notre Dame -3.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); BYU +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
BYU Cougars
BYU
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND

Insights via FOX Sports Research:

The Fighting Irish are 9-3 against the spread (ATS) in their past 12 games.

ND is 8-0 straight up (SU) in their past eight games against an opponent in the Independents (FBS) conference.

The total has gone Under in the Over/Under (O/U) in six of the Fighting Irish's past nine games as the favorite.

The Cougars are 2-6 ATS in their past eight games.

The total has gone Over in the O/U in six of the Cougars' past seven games.

BYU is 5-1 SU in their past six games against an opponent in the Independents (FBS) conference.

