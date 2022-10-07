College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Auburn-Georgia
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Auburn-Georgia

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is back as the Auburn Tigers travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs

The Dawgs have dominated the series as of late, winning 14 of the last 17 matchups between the two. This year's game shouldn't change the trend. The Tigers have had a disappointing season so far and are now traveling to Athens, Georgia, where they haven't won since 2005. 

Kirby Smart & Co. were off to a hot start to the year. However, in Weeks 4 and 5, they didn't look as sharp in close wins against both Kent State and Missouri that revealed some kinks in the Dawgs' armor. 

Meanwhile, the Tigers suffered their first SEC loss of the year against the LSU Tigers in Week 5 when they couldn't figure things out in the second half. 

With Auburn coach Bryan Harsin on the hot seat, expect Georgia to continue their dominance over the Tigers.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Auburn and Georgia, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Auburn @ No. 2 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -29 (Georgia favored to win by more than 29 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Auburn +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

This year, Auburn is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) and 3-2 straight up (SU). In Auburn's five games this season, the Under has hit in three of them. Since 2012 when the Tigers are underdogs of 25 points or more, they are 0-2 ATS and 0-2 SU.

Georgia is 2-3 ATS and 5-0 SU this year and the total has gone Under in all five games. The Dawgs are 8-1 ATS and 8-1 SU against the Tigers since 2014.

