College football odds Week 5: How to bet Kentucky-Ole Miss

58 mins ago

Kentucky will take its seventh-ranked offense through the south to play Ole Miss in a ranked SEC matchup featuring two high-powered offenses on Saturday morning. 

Undefeated Kentucky averaged 31 points per game (ppg) behind 1,185 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in four games by Will Levis, while the Wildcats are coming off a win against Northern Illinois in Week 4. 

The perfect season is still in the cards for Ole Miss, which also holds a 4-0 record behind 41 points and 488 yards per game. Both teams feature a defense that doesn't allow more than 13 points per contest, so which team will prevail?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kentucky and Ole Miss from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 7 Kentucky @ No. 14 Ole Miss (noon, ET Saturday, ESPN) 

Point spread: Ole Miss -7 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Kentucky +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights via FOX Sports Research

The Wildcats are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) and 4-0 straight up (SU) this season and have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) in three of four games. The Rebels are 2-2 ATS and 4-0 SU this season and are 3-1 on the O/U.

Kentucky is 17-21-1 ATS on the road vs. SEC opponents under Mark Stoops and 18-18-1 ATS and 10-27 SU as a road underdog under Mark Stoops. 

Ole Miss is 8-8 ATS and 10-6 SU vs Kentucky since 1978 and 5-5-1 ATS and 11-0 SU as a home favorite under Lane Kiffin.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Most bets are on Kentucky, but the line is moving the other way.

We’ve got some good ol’ fashioned reverse line movement, and it makes sense. Ole Miss is easily the most explosive offense that Kentucky will face to date, and the Rebels have two receivers that’ll be playing on Sundays real soon.

The Rebels’ bread and butter, though, is the running game. Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans are a downright dangerous combo in the backfield, and quarterback Jaxson Dart is proving to be a solid dual threat, too.

Ole Miss just has too many weapons.

PICK: Ole Miss (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

