College football odds Week 4: How to bet Texas-Texas Tech
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Texas-Texas Tech

1 hour ago

Texas and Texas Tech will square off Saturday afternoon for a Week 4 college football battle between Big 12 rivals.

Texas comes into this matchup with a 2-1 record. The Longhorns' one loss was to Alabama in a 20-19 thriller in Week 2. The Red Raiders are also 2-1. They're coming off a Week 3 loss to North Carolina State.

Which of these two Texas teams gets its third win this weekend?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Texas and Texas Tech from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 22 Texas @ Texas Tech (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN) 

Point spread: Texas -7 (Texas favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: Texas -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Texas Tech +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

The Longhorns are 3-0 against the spread (ATS) this season, and the under of the over/under (O/U) has hit in two of three of their games. Since 2010, Texas is 9-3 ATS and 10-2 straight up (SU) against Texas Tech. As road favorites since 2015, the Longhorns are 7-9 ATS and 10-6 SU. 

The Red Raiders are 1-2 ATS this season, and the over has hit in two of their three matchups. At home against Big 12 opponents, Texas Tech has gone 8-8-1 ATS and 6-11 SU since 2018. Against ranked opponents since 2018, Tech is 7-9 ATS and 3-13 SU.

