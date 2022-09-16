College Football
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Western Kentucky-Indiana
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Western Kentucky-Indiana

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers travel to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers for a Week 3 college football contest between two undefeated teams.

The Hilltoppers have wins over Austin Peay and over Hawaii. The Hoosiers' undefeated 2022 campaign includes victories over Illinois and Idaho.

Which team escapes Week 3 with a win and a perfect record intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Western Kentucky and Indiana from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Western Kentucky @ Indiana (12 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN) 

Point spread: Indiana -6.5 (Indiana favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Western Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.00 total); Western Kentucky +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Indiana is 1-1 against the spread (ATS) and 2-0 straight up (SU) this season and split the over/under in those contests. They are 2-2 ATS and 4-0 SU vs. Western Kentucky since 2008. Furthermore, they have been 6-2 ATS and 8-0 SU against Conference USA since 1998.

Western Kentucky is 1-1 ATS and 2-0 SU this season and the under hit in both games. They are 0-9 SU against Big Ten opponents since 2001. 

Conference USA teams are 12-10-1 ATS and 3-20 SU vs. Big Ten opponents since 2015. 

