College football odds Week 3: How to bet SMU-Maryland

The SMU Mustangs road trip to Maryland to take on the Terrapins in a Week 3 college football matchup between two undefeated programs.

The Mustangs have posted wins this season against North Texas and Lamar. The Terrapins' wins have come over Buffalo and Charlotte.

Will the Mustangs gallop out of Maryland with the win, or will the home team hold steady and get its third victory of the season?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between SMU and Maryland from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet ).

SMU @ Maryland (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Maryland -3.5 (Maryland favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise SMU covers)

Moneyline: Maryland -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); SMU +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 73 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland is 1-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. Against AAC opponents since 2013, the Terrapins are 2-5 ATS and 4-3 straight up (SU). Mike Locksley is 5-5 ATS and 7-3 SU as a home favorite in his head coaching career.

SMU is 1-1 ATS this season and the under has hit in both games. Since 1978, when facing Big Ten opponents, SMU is 3-1 ATS and 0-3-1 SU. The Mustangs are 7-6 ATS and 4-9 SU as a road underdog since 2017.

