College football odds Week 2: How to bet Duke-Northwestern

1 day ago

The Duke Blue Devils hit the road this weekend to take on the Northwestern Wildcats for a noon showdown on FS1.

Duke shutout Temple in Week 1 with a 30-0 score. Northwestern enters this contest after beating Nebraska 31-28 in Dublin, Ireland.

Which college football team gets its second win in Week 2?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Duke and Northwestern from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Duke @ Northwestern (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Northwestern -9.5 (Northwestern favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Duke covers)
Moneyline: Northwestern -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Duke +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

In addition to toppling Temple last week, Duke also covered the spread in Week 1. Since 1985, Duke is 12-9 against the spread (ATS) and 11-10 straight up (SU) when facing Northwestern. And when the Blue Devils face Big Ten opponents, they're 15-13 ATS and 13-15 SU since 1978.

Northwestern is 1-0 ATS as they covered as 12.5-point underdogs in the team's win over Nebraska. When the Wildcats have faced ACC opponents since 1985, they are 15-14 ATS and 16-13 SU. As double-digit favorites under coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Cats are 17-23 ATS and 34-6 SU.

Since 2001, the under has hit in seven of 10 matchups between Duke and Northwestern.

Head over to FOX Bet to put in your wagers for this weekend's matchup between these two undefeated squads!

