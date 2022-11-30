College Football College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos will battle it out for the Mountain West Championship this Saturday on FOX.

The 8-4 Bulldogs won their opening game against Cal Poly before posting four consecutive losses in Weeks 2, 3, 5, and 6. Since then, Fresno has rolled off seven straight wins.

The 9-3 Broncos are also on fire, coming into this conference championship boasting the best record in the Mountain West and riding a three-game winning streak.

Which squad will claim the Mountain West championship in Week 14 of the college football season — the Bulldogs or the Broncos?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Fresno State and Boise State, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Fresno State at Boise State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Boise State -4.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: Boise State -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Fresno State +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Fresno State is 5-7 against the spread (ATS) and 8-4 straight up (SU) this season and 5-2 ATS and 7-0 SU in their last seven games.

The Bulldogs have gone Over in the Over/Under in five of their last six games.

The Bulldogs are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Boise State.

Boise State is 6-5-1 ATS and 9-3 SU this season and 6-2 ATS and 7-1 SU in their last eight games.

The Broncos have gone Under in the Over/Under in six of seven games against Fresno State.

Boise State is 8-0 SU in their last eight games against an opponent in the Mountain West Conference.

