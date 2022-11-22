College Football
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Utah-Colorado, Pick
The Utah Utes will face the Colorado Buffaloes for these two team's final contest this college football regular season.

The Utes enter this matchup with an 8-3 record and on the heels of a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to Oregon in Week 12. The Buffaloes, on the other hand, have only won one game this year. Their sole win was a 20-13 victory over Cal.

Which squad gets the W in Week 13 — the bowl-bound Utes or the 1-9 Buffaloes?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Utah and Colorado, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 10 Utah at Colorado (4 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Utah -29.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 29.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: Utah -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Colorado +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Utah is heading to Boulder after a poor performance in Eugene against Oregon. Utah quarterback Cam Rising played his worst game in the last two seasons. And since there's still a possibly the Utes could play in the Pac-12 title game, I think Cam and his offense have an excellent bounce-back performance this weekend against Colorado. 

But more than anything, Colorado might be the worst team in the sport with a lame duck coaching staff and a roster full of players that will soon be looking for new homes via the transfer portal. In the last five weeks, the Buffaloes have lost and failed to cover against all four ranked teams they've played. They lost to Oregon State by 33, Oregon by 39, USC by 38 and Washington by 47. 

Utah is going to smoke Colorado. 

PICK: Utah (-29.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 29.5 points

