College football odds Week 12: How to bet TCU-Baylor

The TCU Horned Frogs travel to take on the Baylor Bears in a college football Week 12 showdown between Big 12 teams.

TCU is a perfect 10-0 and is coming off a 17-10 win over Texas in Week 11. Baylor is 6-4 on the season and comes into this contest after a 31-3 loss to Kansas State.

Can the Horned Frogs keep their perfect season intact? Or will the Bears pull the upset at Waco in this Big 12 battle?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between TCU and Baylor, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 4 TCU at Baylor (Noon ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: TCU -3 (TCU favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: TCU -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Baylor +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The Horned Frogs continue to be disrespected in the market, even after a convincing 17-10 win over Texas that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. TCU has proven it can win with defense and offense, and now the Frogs go on the road one more time to face a plucky Baylor team that had won three straight before a humbling 31-3 home loss to Kansas State.

It looks like the market doesn’t respect what’s under the hood at TCU again this week. But what has Baylor done to warrant this small number? The Bears are 0-3 against the spread (ATS) against ranked teams this season. Last year, they lost to a TCU team that had to trot out backup quarterback Chandler Morris. That game kept Baylor out of the College Football Playoff (CFP) discussion. Is the script going to get flipped in 2022?

The public will come in on TCU again, and why not? The Horned Frogs are 8-1-1 ATS and continue to be a cash cow.

We will keep riding TCU and can jump off the bandwagon when they play in the College Football Playoff.

PICK: TCU (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

