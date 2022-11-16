College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Penn State-Rutgers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Penn State and Rutgers will face off in Week 12 of the college football season in a Big Ten battle.

Penn State comes into this game with an 8-2 record and on the heels of a 30-0 shutout of Maryland. Rutgers, on the other hand, is 4-6 on the season. The Scarlet Knights are on a three-game losing streak which includes a 27-21 Week 11 loss to Michigan State.

Can the Knights get their fifth win this year in Week 12, or will the Nittany Lions keep rolling with a win on the Knights' home turf?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Penn State and Rutgers, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Penn State -19.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -1429 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Rutgers +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

How many points are the Knights going to score?

Rutgers’ team total is currently set at O/U 12.5, so that’s not exactly a good sign for a team that struggles to convert drives into touchdowns. Combine that with Penn State’s 30-0 shutout against Maryland last week, and this game has all the makings of a classic Big Ten slugfest.

Both run defenses are decent, with Penn State allowing only 120 rushing yards per game and Rutgers surprisingly holding opponents to just under 135. And it won’t be easy to pass the football in windy, 30-degree weather, either. It’s sounding more like a run-happy affair, which is great for the Under.

Penn State 28, Rutgers 10.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more