College football odds Week 11: How to bet Purdue-Illinois

The Purdue Boilermakers travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini for a Big Ten showdown in Week 11.

Illinois comes into this matchup in the wake of a disappointing 23-15 loss in Week 10 to Michigan State. At 7-2, the Fighting Illini are still first in the Big Ten West.

The Boilermakers are also coming into this contest on the heels of a loss. They fell 24-3 to Iowa in Week 10. Purdue is tied with Wisconsin for second in the Big Ten West with a 3-3 conference record and a 5-4 record overall.

Which Big Ten team bounces back in Week 11 — the visiting Boilermakers or home team Illini?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Purdue and Illinois, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Illinois -6.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Illinois -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total);  Purdue +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Pressure bursts pipes in Champaign.  

Just ask Illinois fans after their team gagged away a first-place stranglehold in the Big Ten West by losing to Michigan State as a 17-point favorite. The Fighting Illini still have a one-game lead on Purdue and are technically in the driver’s seat to represent the division in the Big Ten championship.

But I won’t be laying the points on Saturday.

Maybe it’s because I’m a tortured Illini fan that knows better. Or maybe it’s because I fear an aerial onslaught from Boilermakers’ quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who somehow didn’t throw a touchdown against Iowa last week.

Either way, it has been a very weird season in the West and I’ve come to expect the unexpected. So I’ll plug my nose and take the points.  

PICK: Purdue (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

