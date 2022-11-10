College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet Purdue-Illinois 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Purdue Boilermakers travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini for a Big Ten showdown in Week 11.

Illinois comes into this matchup in the wake of a disappointing 23-15 loss in Week 10 to Michigan State. At 7-2, the Fighting Illini are still first in the Big Ten West.

The Boilermakers are also coming into this contest on the heels of a loss. They fell 24-3 to Iowa in Week 10. Purdue is tied with Wisconsin for second in the Big Ten West with a 3-3 conference record and a 5-4 record overall.

Which Big Ten team bounces back in Week 11 — the visiting Boilermakers or home team Illini?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Purdue and Illinois, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Illinois -6.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Purdue +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Pressure bursts pipes in Champaign.

Just ask Illinois fans after their team gagged away a first-place stranglehold in the Big Ten West by losing to Michigan State as a 17-point favorite. The Fighting Illini still have a one-game lead on Purdue and are technically in the driver’s seat to represent the division in the Big Ten championship.

But I won’t be laying the points on Saturday.

Maybe it’s because I’m a tortured Illini fan that knows better. Or maybe it’s because I fear an aerial onslaught from Boilermakers’ quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who somehow didn’t throw a touchdown against Iowa last week.

Either way, it has been a very weird season in the West and I’ve come to expect the unexpected. So I’ll plug my nose and take the points.

PICK: Purdue (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more