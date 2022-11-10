College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet North Carolina-Wake Forest 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel in Week 11 of the college football season to face off with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an all-ACC battle.

The Tar Heels are a surprising 8-1. Their only loss was a 45-32 defeat to Notre Dame in Week 5. In Week 10, UNC toppled Virginia 31-28.

Wake Forest, on the other hand, comes into the matchup with a 6-3 record and a two-game losing streak. In their last two outings, the Demon Deacons fell 48-21 to Louisville and 30-21 to NC State.

Can Wake get back on track this weekend, or will when North Carolina keep its current win streak alive?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between North Carolina and Wake Forest, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Wake Forest -4 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); North Carolina +137 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 77 points scored by both teams combined



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This game is going to be a roller coaster.

The point total is currently [O/U] 77 at most American sportsbooks, so expect to watch both teams cross the goal line all night long. I just can’t stop thinking about buying low on Wake Forest and its quarterback Sam Hartman.

After tossing three interceptions in his first six games, Hartman hurled three at Louisville and three more at NC State in back-to-back weeks. To say that’s uncharacteristic would be an understatement.

North Carolina’s defense is easily the worst in the ACC; the Heels allow 457 yards per game. I expect Hartman to right the ship off two tough tilts.

I’m buying the dip on Wake Forest.

PICK: Wake Forest (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

