College football odds Week 11: How to bet Nebraska-Michigan

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off Saturday in a Big Ten college football showdown in Week 11.

At 3-6, the Cornhuskers are coming into this contest with a below-.500 record and on the heels of a 20-13 loss to Minnesota. Michigan, on the other hand, has had a perfect season so far. The Wolverines easily handled Rutgers 52-17 in Week 10, and they are hoping to keep a perfect season intact as they try to make it back to the College Football Playoffs.

Can the Cornhuskers post an upset victory in Ann Arbor, or will the Wolverines handle their business at home with a win?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Nebraska and Michigan, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -30.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 30.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

If the season ended today, Michigan's in the College Football Playoff.

Obviously, the much-anticipated game against Ohio State at the end of the regular season will dictate whether the Big Ten can get two teams into the final four or not. But until then, all Michigan needs to worry about is leaving zero doubt about it being one of the best teams in the nation.

While I don’t love laying 31 points, it’s extremely possible that the Wolverines get to 40 or more by themselves. That’s how good I feel about their running game. And then you only need 10 from Nebraska to get "Over" a relatively low total. I love betting on offense here and truly believe the Wolverines have all the incentive to run up the score.

Leave no doubt, Blue.

PICK: Over 48.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

