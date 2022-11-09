College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Colorado-USC
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Colorado-USC

20 mins ago

The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Southern California to face the Trojans on Friday in a Week 11 Pac-12 showdown.

USC won a close 41-35 contest against the Cal Bears in Week 10. Colorado is coming off a 49-10 loss to Oregon.

Can the 8-1 Trojans keep rolling, or will the Buffaloes pull the upset in SoCal?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Colorado and USC, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Colorado at No. 8 USC (9:30 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Point spread: USC -34.5 (USC favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: USC -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Colorado +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 2:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Colorado Buffaloes
CU
8
USC Trojans
USC

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I’m going back to what worked last week against Colorado, which is taking the team total Over for the first half of the Buffaloes' opponent. 

USC's high-powered scoring attack ranks eighth in the country, averaging 21.4 first-half points per game. Colorado is near the bottom of the sport, allowing nearly 21 first-half points. The Trojans come out smoking each weekend as Lincoln Riley unleashes new plays that attack opposing defenses. SC tends to power down once in the lead. With UCLA looming next weekend and with a banged-up receiving corps and offensive line, once USC is out to that big lead, the Trojans will shut it down quickly. 

I like USC to pour on the points early. 

PICK: USC first half team total Over 24.5 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Stanford-Utah
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Stanford-Utah

1 min ago
College football odds Week 11: Utah Utes will cover, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 11: Utah Utes will cover, other best bets

17 mins ago
USC's Lincoln Riley, TCU's Sonny Dykes among top Coach of the Year candidates
College Football

USC's Lincoln Riley, TCU's Sonny Dykes among top Coach of the Year candidates

2 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 11 College Football Pick 6 contest
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 11 College Football Pick 6 contest

3 hours ago
Why Michigan and Ohio State are rooting for chaos
College Football

Why Michigan and Ohio State are rooting for chaos

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes