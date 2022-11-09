College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet Colorado-USC 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Southern California to face the Trojans on Friday in a Week 11 Pac-12 showdown.

USC won a close 41-35 contest against the Cal Bears in Week 10. Colorado is coming off a 49-10 loss to Oregon.

Can the 8-1 Trojans keep rolling, or will the Buffaloes pull the upset in SoCal?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Colorado and USC, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Colorado at No. 8 USC (9:30 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Point spread: USC -34.5 (USC favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)

Moneyline: USC -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Colorado +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I’m going back to what worked last week against Colorado, which is taking the team total Over for the first half of the Buffaloes' opponent.

USC's high-powered scoring attack ranks eighth in the country, averaging 21.4 first-half points per game. Colorado is near the bottom of the sport, allowing nearly 21 first-half points. The Trojans come out smoking each weekend as Lincoln Riley unleashes new plays that attack opposing defenses. SC tends to power down once in the lead. With UCLA looming next weekend and with a banged-up receiving corps and offensive line, once USC is out to that big lead, the Trojans will shut it down quickly.

I like USC to pour on the points early.

PICK: USC first half team total Over 24.5 points

