College football odds: Updated national title lines after Playoff Rankings

It's official: The Georgia Bulldogs are your odds-on favorites to win the college football national title.

Following the College Football Playoff committee's second Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, Georgia has moved from +100 to win it all to -120.

That means the Bulldogs are now favorites over the rest of the field combined, as -120 odds translate to a 54.55% implied probability of a Bulldogs national championship.

Other than a little bit of movement for Alabama (from +275 last week to +300 on Tuesday), the odds on the rest of the top contenders were relatively the same this week.

Ohio State remained at +450 to win the national championship despite jumping into the top four of the Playoff Rankings after Michigan State's Week 10 loss.

Undefeated Oklahoma, which is still eighth in the playoff rankings, has the fourth-best odds to win the national title at +1200, also unchanged from last week.

Here are the updated odds to win the national title for all the top contenders headed into Week 11.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS (via FOX Bet)*

Georgia Bulldogs : -120 ( bet $10 to win $18.33 total )

Alabama Crimson Tide : +300 ( bet $10 to win $40 total )

Ohio State Buckeyes : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Oklahoma Sooners : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Oregon Ducks : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Michigan Wolverines : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Cincinnati Bearcats : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

*Odds for teams with 50-to-1 odds or shorter, as of 11/9 at 11 p.m. ET

After the Bearcats, four teams stand as astronomical longshots of +10000 to win the title: Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. A $10 bet on any of those squads would win you $1,010 in the unlikely event of their national championship celebration.

(Undefeated UTSA, for those who are curious, is +50000, or 500-to-1; a $10 bet would collect $5,010 if the Roadrunners somehow win the national title. But hey, that's halfway to 10,000-to-1! And we all know … if someone gives you 10,000-to-1 odds on anything, you take it.)

So just like last week, Georgia continues to separate itself from the pack in the eyes of the oddsmakers, while the Sooners might very well have a better shot to claim college football's throne than the playoff committee has acknowledged so far.

For even more on the committee's decisions, particularly Oklahoma's inability to crack the top four, check out RJ Young's reaction to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.

