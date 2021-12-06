College football odds: Updated Heisman winner lines

College Football
College football's regular season has ended ​and fans are now looking ahead to bowl season — or in some unfortunate cases — next season. For a select few outstanding players, however, this is the time of the year to which they most look forward. 

Award season. Particularly, Heisman season. And in a few days, the Heisman Trophy will be going home with college football's newest sweetheart.

From a betting perspective, Alabama's Bryce Young is a huge favorite to win the award. And for those looking to cash in on a Heisman hopeful's dream, here are the updated odds for this year's finalists at FOX Bet.

Bryce Young: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)
Aidan Hutchinson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
C.J. Stroud: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Kenny Pickett: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bryce Young booked his ticket to New York and cleared space on his trophy case after incredible performances in two consecutive weeks. In the last regular-season game, Young led the Crimson Tide to a historic 24-22 Iron Bowl victory over Auburn that went to four overtimes. 

Perhaps even more impressive was his showing in the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. In that matchup, the sophomore from Pasadena went 26-for-44 with 421 passing yards in the 41-24 to rout the Dawgs and clinch the SEC.

After balling out in those two games, the trophy looks like Young's to lose, as indicated in the odds.

Second in the odds is Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. The 6-foot-6 senior and son of Wolverine All-American Chris Hutchinson had four tackles in Michigan's Big Ten championship victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He's tied for second in the country with 14 sacks on the season, and in addition to being a Heisman hopeful, he was named Big Ten Championship Game MVP.

Another hopeful from the Big Ten is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The freshman's 3,862 passing yards rank eighth in the country. His 38 touchdowns this season rank fifth. 

Before the Buckeyes' intense rivalry matchup with Michigan in the last week of the regular season, Stroud was the odds-on favorite to win it all in New York. In that game, he went 34-of-49 for 394 yards and two touchdowns. However, his odds lengthened after the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines 42-27, preventing his squad from contending for the Big Ten title.

Rounding out the four finalists is Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. He's passed for 42 TDs and 4,319 yards this year. The senior from Oakhurst, New Jersey, is the first Panthers player to be selected as a finalist since 2003. 

Even if Pickett isn't picked as the Heisman voters' next darling, he's up for the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards and the Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards for outstanding quarterback play.

The finalists will be invited to attend the ceremony in New York on December 11.

There are only a few more days to throw some money on your favorite to win college football's most esteemed accolade. Which of these standouts are you betting to win big in the Big Apple this weekend?

