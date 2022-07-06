College Football College football odds: Bryce Young's teammate popular bet to win Heisman 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How crazy is the betting world? Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last season as a sophomore, headed into the offseason as a betting favorite to win the award for the upcoming season.

Without taking a snap in a game, Young has recently fallen to the second choice to win the Heisman. Even wilder? His two Tide teammates have gotten more betting action recently than him.

Welcome to the mercurial world of sports betting.

Let's take a look at the latest line moves and betting action when it comes to the Heisman Trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about the Heisman Trophy odds for the season via FOX Bet. For more college football odds, check out the projected win totals for the 2022 season.

With betting interest seemingly cooling on Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the new betting favorite to win the award, +250 at FOX Bet. On the other hand, Young's odds have lengthened to +400.

"I do agree it is difficult to repeat, but I think +400 is the right number for him," FOX Bet associate trader Steven Hemke said. "We are offering a boost on Bryce to +500 for those interested in backing Young.

"Our second-biggest liability would be on (USC QB) Caleb Williams, who we recently moved down to 9-1 today."

But the even bigger story is bettors are flocking to Young's teammates. Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is leading the charge, gaining popularity with bettors.

Anderson has gone from tied for 11th in lowest odds (+5000) to tied for fifth at +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total at FOX Bet). Running back Jahmyr Gibbs – a transfer from Georgia Tech who has yet to suit up for the Tide – is also seeing some action, with his odds currently at +6000 to win the award.

ALABAMA PLAYERS' ODDS TO WIN HEISMAN (at FOX Bet)

QB Bryce Young: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

LB Will Anderson Jr.: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Caesars Sportsbook content writer Max Meyer said Young is currently sixth in tickets written (4.1%) and 12th in handle (3.3%) at Caesars Sportsbook.

Meyer also pointed out the reigning Heisman winner is third on the Alabama roster in handle at Caesars Sportsbook, with Anderson at 6.9% and Gibbs at 5.8%.

Bettors seem to think Anderson has a shot at making history. Anderson is trying to become the first defensive player to win the Heisman since Charles Woodson did it in 1997. As a note, Woodson also returned kicks and played wide receiver when he won the award.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finishing second in the balloting last season doesn't hurt.

"I can’t remember any defensive player getting this level of Heisman betting action before the season," Joseph Feazel, lead college football trader at Caesars Sportsbook, told Meyer. "Obviously, when a guy like Hutchinson last year was going off, he was getting a lot of bets down the stretch. Hutchinson was second in voting last season, and he had fewer sacks than Anderson did (14 to Anderson's 17.5).

"If Anderson keeps up that level of production, and Alabama is the best team, he can be in the mix. But he’s still a long shot as a defender, he needs a perfect year just to have a real chance."

Do you like Anderson's or Gibbs' chances to win the Heisman over Young? Or will the QB become the first player since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin (1974-75) to repeat? Either way, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

