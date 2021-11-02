College Football College football odds: National title lines after first Playoff Rankings 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football officially has its first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2021 season. And while fans and pundits alike are debating who belongs where, the odds to win the national title are on the move, as well.

Following Tuesday night's reveal, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are +100 to win the national title at FOX Bet, meaning a $10 wager would win you $20 total. To put it another way, +100 translates to a 50% implied probability of Georgia winning it all.

So it's the Bulldogs versus the field as we head into Week 10.

Right behind Georgia is Alabama (+275; bet $10 to win +37.50 total), which is second in the initial selection committee rankings.

Next is Ohio State (+450; bet $10 to win $55 total), followed by Oklahoma (+1200; bet $10 to win $130 total) — both outside the top four in the first playoff rankings at fifth and eighth, respectively, but still heavy favorites over Michigan State (third in the rankings) and Oregon (fourth).

Here are the odds to win the national title for the top 10 favorites after the first College Football Playoff Rankings of 2021.

2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS (via FOX Bet)

Georgia Bulldogs: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Alabama Crimson Tide: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Ohio State Buckeyes: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Oklahoma Sooners: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cincinnati Bearcats: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Michigan State Spartans: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Oregon Ducks: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Michigan Wolverines: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Baylor Bears: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

So at least there's some good news for our college football analyst, RJ Young: The Sooners aren't in the top four of the initial rankings, but they might be your best bet to win it all.

On that note, check back tomorrow for picks and analysis on the college football odds to win the 2021 national championship from betting analyst Sam Panayotovich.

