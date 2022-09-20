College Football College football odds Week 4: How to bet Wisconsin-Ohio State, Pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) look to continue their dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) during a Big Ten Conference interdivision game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State leads the all-time series 61-18-5, winning the past eight contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Badgers-Buckeyes game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Wisconsin @ No. 3 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -18 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 18 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Wisconsin +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Buckeyes are a conference-best 61-5 (93.8%) in Big Ten play over the past eight seasons. The Badgers are second at 50-17 (74.6%).

The Badgers are 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games. The total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) in four of the Badgers' past five games.

The Buckeyes are 1-4 ATS in their past five games but 13-1 straight up (SU) in their past 14 games. The Buckeyes' streak of 64 consecutive games with 20-plus points scored is second all-time behind Oklahoma (69 from 2016-21).

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Buckeyes have been fine since an ugly first half in the opener against Notre Dame, similar to last year’s sluggish start against Minnesota.

Ohio State has owned Wisconsin, winning eight straight in the series, but two went to overtime, and three others were one-score games.

Everyone’s first impression of the Buckeyes was that the defense remains an issue, but it has been tremendous over the last 10 quarters. Look for the OSU defense to throttle Wisconsin's third-year starting QB Graham Mertz in this game.

These aren’t your older brother’s Badgers — they lost to Washington State as 17-point favorites earlier this month. This game will show the Big Ten that the Buckeyes have a defense now, too.

Lay the points with Ohio State, and enjoy the 38-10 fourth-quarter lead.

PICK: Ohio State (-18 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.09 total) to win by more than 18 points

