College Football College football odds Week 2: How to bet Washington State-Wisconsin 13 hours ago

The Pac-12 meets the Big Ten in a sizzling Week 2 matchup!

Washington State University will face off against the University of Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Madison.

The Cougars survived with a gutsy win in Week 1 against FCS-opponent Idaho. Fumbles and poor kicking almost cost WSU the game, but a strong defense pulled them through with the most tackles for loss (14) and sacks (7) they have recorded in over half a decade. Unfortunately, the competition will be significantly tougher this week.

Wisconsin handled Illinois State easily, pitching a 38-0 shutout in their opening week contest. Running back Braelon Allen made Swiss cheese of the Red Birds' defense, totaling 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against the overpowered squad. If he can repeat that performance against the Cougars' defense, he will firmly put himself on the college football map.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between the Cougars and Badgers from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet )

Washington State @ Wisconsin (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX) F

Point spread: Wisconsin -17.5 to win (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Washington State +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring over/under: 4 9.5 points scored by both teams combined

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Taking Wisconsin here feels like a public sucker wager, but I strongly feel it’s the right decision in this game.

I was skeptical of Washington State’s offensive outlook heading into 2022 with the addition of Cam Ward at quarterback. Ward was fantastic at Incarnate Word over two seasons (a COVID-19 spring 2021 season went right into a fall 2021 season) before making the jump, along with his offensive coordinator, to Pullman. There are only a few examples of quarterbacks successfully making the FCS-to-FBS jump as drastically as Ward is attempting. And in Washington State’s opening week game against Idaho, Ward and the Cougars' offense looked about as I expected. They struggled.

The Cougars scored 24 points, had only 19 first downs and were under 50% on third downs. While it’s fair to believe an improvement is in store as Cam gets more comfortable in Pullman, this is not the weekend I’d expect that jump.

The Wisconsin Badgers had one of the top defenses in the country last season and allowed zero points and only 243 yards in their opening weekend win against Illinois State. The Cougars are better than the Redbirds, but Cam is not ready for the fast and physical nature of this Badgers defense. I just do not see how the Cougars' offense will score enough offensive points to cover in this game.

A case can be made that their defense can limit the Badgers to 24-31 points. This means a couple of scores by WSU could potentially cover this number. But I’m not so sure that’s doable. While the Cougars' defense is feisty, they are an undersized unit. That usually does not fare well against the Badgers.

This is a matchup where the Wisconsin offensive line and rushing attack should dominate the line of scrimmage and wear on the Cougars. I’ll take Wisconsin to cover this number at home.

PICK: Wisconsin (-17.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 17.5 points

