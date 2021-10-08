College Football College football odds: How to bet Penn State vs. Iowa, picks, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Yards and points should be tough to come by when No. 4 Penn State plays at No. 3 Iowa on Saturday.

Just like they were the last time the Nittany Lions faced the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in 2019. Both teams had defenses ranked in the top three in the nation in scoring defense and Penn State emerged with a 17-12 victory.

It's the same this season with Iowa ranked second in scoring defense (11.6 points per game) and Penn State third (12.0) behind Georgia (4.6).

"(Iowa coach) Kirk Ferentz has an absolute monster defensive front, which has made life hell on opposing quarterbacks. Just ask Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, who tossed five interceptions last week due to all the Hawkeye pressure," FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich said.

Iowa (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten West) leads the nation with 12 interceptions after picking off six passes last week against Maryland. The Hawkeyes have scored 45 percent of its points (75 out of 166) off 16 turnovers and the defense has accounted for 20 points (three touchdowns and a safety).

Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten East) is tied for 10th in the country with seven interceptions, returning one for a score. The Nittany Lions scored 17 points off nine turnovers and have held opponents without a score seven times in 15 drives into the red zone.

"I think everybody knows that's the storyline in this game," said Penn State coach James Franklin, who is 4-1 against the Hawkeyes, including a pair of victories at Kinnick Stadium in 2019 and 2017. Penn State has won three in a row at Kinnick, including the 38-14 win in 2012 under Bill O'Brien.

Said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, "It's a challenge when you play them. The one thing for sure ... going back a long way: If you're not ready to play, it could be embarrassing. So you better get ready to play."

The Nittany Lions hold a 17-13 edge against the Hawkeyes, thanks to a six-game winning streak from 2011-19. Oddly, Iowa is 8-7 on the road against Penn State but 5-10 at home.

Penn State's streak was ended by a 41-21 home loss Nov. 21, sending the Nittany Lions to 0-5.

Even that turned out to be a good thing for Penn State as the Nittany Lions haven't lost since, winning nine in a row. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have won 11 in a row.

Iowa has its highest ranking since the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 3 in 2015.

Both teams are already battle tested. The Hawkeyes have had six top-five matchups. Penn State has played in 11. Iowa beat Iowa State 27-17 on Sept. 11 when both teams were ranked in the top 10 (Cyclones were No. 9, Penn State No. 10).

Penn State won at then-No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10 to open the season Sept. 4 and beat then-No. 22 Auburn 28-20 at home Sept. 18.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 against Iowa when both team are ranked, including 3-1 at Kinnick Stadium.

If you're looking for college football odds and how to bet this Big Ten clash between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes, we have you covered, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Hawkeyes -2 points (favored to win by three or more points, one point or a Penn State win, Nittany Lions cover)

Moneyline: Hawkeyes -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Nittany Lions +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.0 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "My numbers have Iowa as a five-point favorite, so I’m not exactly sure why the line is shorter than a field goal. Kinnick Stadium is an extremely tough place to play and I don’t feel like the Hawkeyes are getting the respect they deserve. ’ll happily lay the short chalk before a potential move to minus-3."

PICK: Hawkeyes to win by three or more (via Fox Bet)

