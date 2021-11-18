College Football College football odds: How to bet Oregon vs. Utah, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 3 Oregon takes on No. 23 Utah Saturday evening in a cross-conference, Pac-12 showdown.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Ducks and the Utes — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 3 Oregon @ No. 23 Utah (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Utah -3 (Utah favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Oregon covers)

Moneyline: Utah -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total), Oregon +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points score by both teams combined

The No. 3 Ducks (9-1 overall, Pac-12 Conference 6-1) head to Utah to take on the No. 23 Utes (7-3, 6-1). This is a must-win game for the Ducks as they try to keep their College Football Playoff (CFP) hopes alive.

Oregon leads the Pac-12 North, and its 31-24 loss to Stanford is the only blemish on the Ducks' record. With a win at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Coach Mario Cristobal and his team can clinch their trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Ducks star running back CJ Verdell has been out since early October with a leg injury, but in Verdell's absence, Travis Dye has carried Oregon with 908 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Another offensive weapon for the top-ranked team from Eugene is their dual-threat quarterback Anthony Brown. Not always the best downfield passer — he ranks No. 51 in pass completions — the 551 yards he's picked up on the ground this season have helped keep the Ducks in the championship conversation.

The home-favorite Utes lead the Pac-12 South, and though they essentially have no chance at making a CFP appearance, they could certainly spoil the dream for the Ducks. And coach Kyle Whittingham and his defense could be the key to doing just that.

Utah's defense is led by linebacker Devin Lloyd who has three interceptions this season and leads the Pac-12 in tackles-for-loss with 17. The junior from Chula Vista, California, also has six sacks this year, and his quickness on D will be needed Saturday as Utah faces an Oregon offense that has put up at least 35 points in five different games.

A win for Utah gives them a chance to get back to the Pac-12 Championship game for their third appearance in four years.

Stats and Trends

Utah is 4-6 against the spread this season.

Oregon averages 441.3 yards per game.

Oregon is 4-6 against the spread this season.

Utah averages 438.0 yards per game.

The Ducks have 11 turnovers so far this season.

The Utes have 12 takeaways.

So which Pac-12 team is the better bet — the Ducks from the North or the Utes from the South? For that, we turn to FOX Sports analyst and Oregon alumnus Geoff Schwartz.

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "This game is a matchup of teams that believe in owning the line of scrimmage, playing solid defense and limiting mistakes by their playmakers.

"For years, Utah's run defense was elite but not this season. Oregon will do what they always do. Which is, pound the rock and force Utah to stop them.

You will get Oregon's best punch at Utah. They will not be intimidated by Utah's conference success at home.

"I'm taking my Ducks +3 in a big game. It does not fail."

PICK: Oregon (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

