College football odds: How to bet Oregon vs. UCLA, point spread, more

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks head south to take on the unranked UCLA Bruins in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Ducks and the Bruins — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

OREGON DUCKS @ UCLA BRUINS (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Bruins -2 (favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise, Ducks cover)

Moneyline: Bruins -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ducks +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points score by both teams combined

The home team Bruins are 5-2 this year with three wins and one loss in the conference. Their offense, led by starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, averages 33.6 points per game. Their defense is not quite as stealthy; it's No. 58 in the country, allowing opponents 25.1 points per game.

If the Ducks want to sneak out with a win, they must exploit UCLA's less-than-average defense with their own offense that averages 31 points per game. Oregon's impressive win over Ohio State at the beginning of the season gave them a boost in the rankings. And to hold on to that top ranking as one of college football's best, they'll need to rely heavily on the speed of Kayvon Thibodeaux - a dynamic pass rusher who's projected to be drafted No. 1 overall in next year's NFL Draft.

The team from Westwood, Calif., is 5-2 against the spread this year, and coach Chip Kelly - who coached Oregon from 2009-12 - and his Bruins should be motivated knowing that they're only one win away from bowl eligibility and that they're technically still in contention to win the Pac-12 South.

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "After Oregon shocked Ohio State and UCLA was rolling in early September, this showdown was pegged as a massive game with playoff implications. Since then, UCLA lost to Fresno State and the Ducks lost to Stanford , so now this game only has Pac-12 ramifications.

"The Ducks are wounded, with star RB CJ Verdell and safety Bennett Williams out for the season, plus four other contributors have gone down in the last two weeks. Given the lack of transparency around injury reports and college football, there's no telling who will be on the field for Mario Cristobal Saturday in Westwood. But, one thing we know is that the Ducks have gone from three-point favorites to being small underdogs in this game.

"Ultimately, I'm rolling with UCLA in this spot. Look for Chip Kelly's new team to run all over Chip Kelly's old team, and the Bruins to win in a surprisingly low-scoring game."

PICK: UCLA (-2 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2 points

