College football odds: How to bet Ohio State vs. Michigan, point spread, more

As if "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan needed any more heat, a berth in the College Football Playoff is likely on the line Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the 10-1 Buckeyes and 10-1 Wolverines— the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 5 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -7.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Michigan +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

One of the most recognized rivalries in college sports resumes after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. These Big Ten foes have met 116 times, with Michigan leading the series 58-51-6. And to keep their playoff hopes alive, Saturday's meeting is essentially a must-win for both teams.

The Wolverines come into this battle of top teams with a scoring defense that ranks sixth in the nation, holding opponents to an average of 16.3 points per game. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he expects Michigan's defensive line to be the best front his team will see all season.

But can the Buckeyes' offense get past Michigan's impressive D?

OSU boasts the top scoring offense in the nation, scoring an average of 47.2 points and racking up an average of 559.8 yards per game. Leading Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been two bright spots for the Buckeyes' explosive offense. Stroud has 3,468 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes on the season and Smith-Njigba has six touchdowns with 1,132 receiving yards.

Stats and Trends

The Buckeyes have won the past eight games against the Wolverines, dating back to 2012.

The Buckeyes have scored 50 or more points six times this season.

The Buckeyes have held opponents to 17 or fewer points six times in their past eight games.

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State as Michigan's coach.

Three times this season, Michigan's games have gone over 64.5 points.

So is it smart to bet Big Blue's defense to dominate in the Big House? Or should you take OSU and its overwhelming offense? For that we, turn to FOX Sports analyst Sammy Panayotovich.

Pick via FOX Sports' Sammy Panayotovich: "I received double-digit direct messages on Twitter on Saturday telling me to get ready to lay 14 points with Ohio State in this matchup. Imagine my laughter when the betting market opened Ohio State minus-7.

"Ohio State has an incredible offense, and it has dominated this series over the last five years, but that's all built into the price — and then some.

"Michigan can definitely keep this game close, so I'll take the points."

PICK: Wolverines (+8 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8 points (or win outright)

