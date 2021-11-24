College Football
College football odds: How to bet Ohio State vs. Michigan, point spread, more College football odds: How to bet Ohio State vs. Michigan, point spread, more
College Football

College football odds: How to bet Ohio State vs. Michigan, point spread, more

1 hour ago

As if "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan needed any more heat, a berth in the College Football Playoff is likely on the line Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the 10-1 Buckeyes and 10-1 Wolverines— the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 5 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -7.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Michigan +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33.00 total)
Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

One of the most recognized rivalries in college sports resumes after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. These Big Ten foes have met 116 times, with Michigan leading the series 58-51-6. And to keep their playoff hopes alive, Saturday's meeting is essentially a must-win for both teams.

The Wolverines come into this battle of top teams with a scoring defense that ranks sixth in the nation, holding opponents to an average of 16.3 points per game. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he expects Michigan's defensive line to be the best front his team will see all season.

But can the Buckeyes' offense get past Michigan's impressive D? 

OSU boasts the top scoring offense in the nation, scoring an average of 47.2 points and racking up an average of 559.8 yards per game. Leading Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been two bright spots for the Buckeyes' explosive offense. Stroud has 3,468 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes on the season and Smith-Njigba has six touchdowns with 1,132 receiving yards.

Stats and Trends

The Buckeyes have won the past eight games against the Wolverines, dating back to 2012.

The Buckeyes have scored 50 or more points six times this season.

The Buckeyes have held opponents to 17 or fewer points six times in their past eight games.

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State as Michigan's coach.

Three times this season, Michigan's games have gone over 64.5 points.

So is it smart to bet Big Blue's defense to dominate in the Big House? Or should you take OSU and its overwhelming offense? For that we, turn to FOX Sports analyst Sammy Panayotovich.

Pick via FOX Sports' Sammy Panayotovich: "I received double-digit direct messages on Twitter on Saturday telling me to get ready to lay 14 points with Ohio State in this matchup. Imagine my laughter when the betting market opened Ohio State minus-7.

"Ohio State has an incredible offense, and it has dominated this series over the last five years, but that's all built into the price — and then some.

"Michigan can definitely keep this game close, so I'll take the points."

PICK: Wolverines (+8 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
3 Reasons To Bet On Michigan
College Football

3 Reasons To Bet On Michigan

3 Reasons To Bet On Michigan
Are you betting on The Game between OSU and Michigan? Here are three reasons why Sam Panayotovich predicts Michigan will cover.
2 hours ago
3 Reasons to Bet On Ohio State
College Football

3 Reasons to Bet On Ohio State

3 Reasons to Bet On Ohio State
Are you betting on The Game between Ohio State and Michigan? Here are three reasons why Geoff Schwartz predicts the Buckeyes will roll.
4 hours ago
College football Odds Week 13
football

College football Odds Week 13

College football Odds Week 13
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about college football odds in Week 13 here!
8 hours ago
Pure Playmaker
National Football League

Pure Playmaker

Pure Playmaker
Whether blitzing or in coverage, at corner or safety, Charles Woodson made plays all over the field, Joe Posnanski writes.
13 hours ago
Sammy P's Best Football Bets
National Football League

Sammy P's Best Football Bets

Sammy P's Best Football Bets
Betting expert Sam Panayotovich is back with his best CFB and NFL picks for the upcoming week.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes