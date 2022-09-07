College Football College football odds Week 2: How to bet Hawaii-Michigan, pick 14 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors hit the mainland to take on the fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in a game between teams coached by their former star quarterback.

Timmy Chang played for Hawaii from 2000-04, departing as the NCAA career leader in passing yards (17,072, since broken by Houston's Case Keenum). Chang's in his first season as Rainbow Warriors coach.

Jim Harbaugh finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy for the 1986 season and was the Wolverines' all-time leader in career passing yards (5,449). Harbaugh, who took over at Michigan in 2015, still ranks eighth on the list, 98 yards ahead of some guy named Tom Brady.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Rainbow Warriors-Wolverines game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and a pick from our betting expert (odds via FOX Bet):

Hawaii @ No. 8 Michigan (8 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Michigan -51 (Michigan favored to win by more than 51 points, otherwise Hawaii covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

The teams are playing for the first time since 2016. The Wolverines won the three previous games against Hawaii by a cumulative 138-30 score.

Current Big Ten members are a combined 24-9 against Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-6-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past nine games.

The total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) in five of Hawaii's past seven games played in September.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their past five games played in Week 2.

The Wolverines have scored 40 or more points in four of their past five games.

Michigan is 6-1 ATS in its past seven games.

The total has gone under in the O/U in five of Michigan's past six home games.

Hawaii reportedly will receive a $1.9 million payout for the game, the largest guarantee ever paid by Michigan for a football game.

Pick by betting analyst Sam Panayotovich:

It didn’t take long for our first 50-point spread of the season.

The Wolverines welcome a turnover-heavy Hawaii club to Ann Arbor, where opposing offenses tend to struggle. The Warriors have already given the football away eight times in two games, and I can’t imagine life getting much easier against Michigan’s defense in front of 107,000 raucous fans.

Blue will obviously win big, but where’s the incentive to run it up?

PICK: Under 67.5 combined points scored (-110 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.09)

