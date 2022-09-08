College football odds Week 2: How to bet Appalachian State-Texas A&M 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Appalachian State is looking to shock the world when they travel to College Station, Texas, to take on the sixth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies as 19.5-point underdogs on Saturday.

Before you dismiss Appalachian State, remember it stunned the world 15 years ago when the Mountaineers, then a Football Championship Subdivision power, upset the then-No. 5 Michigan Wolverines 34-32 at The Big House as 33-point underdogs.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Appalachian State-Texas A&M game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (odds via FOX Bet):

Appalachian State @ No. 6 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Texas A&M -18.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Appalachian State covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -1111 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Appalachian State +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

The Mountaineers are playing the Aggies for the first time.

The Mountaineers are 2-4 in their past six games against Power Five teams, with all games decided by seven points or fewer.

Appalachian State is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its past five games and 13-5 straight up (SU) in its last 18 road games.

The Mountaineers are 1-7 straight up (SU) in their past eight games against Southeastern Conference teams.

Texas A&M is 23-2 against schools from the Sun Belt Conference, with its last loss coming in 2008 against Arkansas State.

Texas A&M is 27-4 when scoring first and 25-0 when leading after the first quarter.

The total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) in the Aggies' past seven games played in September.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

"This is a classic look-ahead spot for the Aggies, who have a colossal game next week in College Station at night on national TV against Miami. It’ll be a weekend when Texas A&M hosts top recruits and GameDay is on campus.

"It’d be very easy for Jimbo Fisher to overlook the Mountaineers, who lost a heartbreaker to UNC 63-61 on a failed two-point conversion. The total has gone up a point, which is a mild surprise.

"A&M’s defense is considerably better than UNC’s, which allowed Appalachian State to tally 649 yards of total offense and seven different receivers registered explosive pass plays.

"The Aggies weren't crisp offensively against Sam Houston, opening with a punt, missed field goal, touchdown, punt, interception, field goal and punt. Perhaps the same happens here, but look for their defense to shut down the Mountaineers.

"The offense pulls in the oars early in the fourth quarter and coasts, 27-7. Under 54 is worth a look, as is Appalachian State in the first half."

PICK: Under 54 points scored by both teams combined

