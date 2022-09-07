College football odds Week 2: How to bet Akron-Michigan State

College Football
It's been a while since the Akron Zips played the Michigan State Spartans in football.

How long? The teams last played during the 1913 and 1914 seasons when Michigan State was known as Michigan Agricultural College. MAC, er, MSU likely covered the spread, winning by scores of 41-0 and 75-6.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Zips-Spartans game between 1-0 teams on Saturday, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Akron @ Michigan State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Michigan State -34.5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Akron covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Joe Moorhead is in his first season as head coach of the Zips. Moorhead was an assistant coach for Akron from 2004-08 before serving as Penn State's offensive coordinator in 2016-17.

Gambling nuggets via FOX Sports Research: 

Akron is 1-16 in its last 17 road games and 1-19 in its last 20 games (2-31 all-time) against the Big Ten.

The Zips are 1-8 against the spread (ATS) in their past nine September games and 0-7-1 ATS in their past eight games played in Week 2.

Akron and its opponents have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) in eight of its past nine Saturday road games. The Zips are 5-10 ATS in their past 15 road games.

The Spartans were one of the top college football teams ATS in 2021, finishing 9-3-1. Michigan State is 5-0 ATS in its past five home games.

The Spartans are 14-0 straight up (SU) in their past 14 games against Mid-American Conference teams.

Michigan State has hit the under in the O/U in 12 of its past 18 Week 2 games.

