College Football College Football National Signing Day: Texas, Georgia headline top recruiting classes Published Feb. 5, 2025 8:12 p.m. ET

College football's 2025 recruiting cycle is officially in the books.

National Signing Day was on Wednesday, although most programs across the country wrapped up the majority of their recruiting business during the early signing period, which took place Dec. 4-6.

The biggest news of the day came out of Ann Arbor, where four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, ranked as the No. 39 prospect in the 2025 class, signed with Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect was previously committed to Alabama before he re-opened his recruitment last month and ultimately pledged to join the Wolverines.

Now that the 2025 class is set, here is a look at which schools brought in the most talent, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 5

Four-stars: 14

Three-stars: 6

Top-ranked player: S Jonah Williams

Williams, who is the No. 10-ranked prospect in the class per 247Sports Composite rankings, headlines a group that features five players ranked among the top 30 in the nation. Defensive lineman Justus Terry, wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, edge rusher Lance Jackson and safety Kade Philips are among the five-star recruits the Longhorns got commitments from.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 5

Four-stars: 20

Three-stars: 3



Top-ranked player: DL Elijah Griffin

Kirby Smart loaded up on the defensive line in this class, bringing in two of the top 10 d-linemen in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings. Wide receiver Talyn Taylor, linebacker Zayden Walker and tight end Elyiss Williams are among the other five-star recruits the Bulldogs got commitments from.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 3

Four-stars: 16

Three-stars: 2

Top-ranked recruit: QB Keelon Russell

Russell has all the makings of a future star for Alabama, while offensive lineman Michael Carroll and cornerback Dijon Lee are among the other five-star recruits the Crimson Tide got commitments from.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 3

Four-stars: 18

Three-stars: 5

Top-ranked recruit: QB Tavien St. Clair

St. Clair is the No. 3-ranked QB prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 7 overall recruit. He is joined by cornerback Devin Sanchez and wide receiver Quincy Porter as the five-star recruits the Buckeyes got commitments from.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 3

Four-stars: 16

Three-stars: 1



Top-ranked recruit: WR Dakorien Moore

Moore is the top-ranked wide receiver prospect in the nation, while cornerback Na'eem Offord and safety Trey McNutt are among the other five-star recruits the Ducks received commitments from.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 2

Four-stars: 15

Three-stars: 7

Top-ranked recruit: QB Bryce Underwood

Underwood is the top prospect in the 2025 class, while offensive tackles Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood are both top-50 recruits the Wolverines received commitments from.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 17

Three-stars: 8

Top-ranked recruit: QB Deuce Knight

Knight is the lone five-star prospect in Auburn's class and the No. 5-ranked QB in the nation. Edge rusher Jared Smith and defensive lineman Malik Autry are among the other top players the Tigers received commitments from.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 15

Three-stars: 10

Top-ranked recruit: WR Vernell Brown III

This class features two of the top 10 wide receiver prospects in the 2025 class in Brown and Dallas Wilson. Safety Hylton Stubbs and cornerback Ben Hanks Jr. are among the other top players the Gators got commitments from.

Star breakdown:

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 20

Three-stars: 4

Top-ranked recruit: OT Lamont Rogers

Rogers is the No. 26 overall player in the 2025 class and the No. 7-ranked offensive tackle prospect. Wide receiver Jerome Myles, tight end Kiotti Armstrong and defensive lineman Chace Sims are among the other top players the Aggies received commitments from.

Star breakdown

Five-stars: 2

Four-stars: 19

Three-stars: 2

Top-ranked recruit: CB DJ Pickett

Brian Kelly landed two of the top 15 prospects in the 2025 class in Pickett and running back Harlem Berry. Offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, offensive tackle Carius Curne and linebacker Charles Ross are among the other top players the Tigers received commitments from.

