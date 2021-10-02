College Football
No. 7 Cincinnati ends Notre Dame's 26-game home win streak, secures crucial win

2 hours ago

Losing a home game is a tough pill to swallow. It's even tougher when it ends an impressive winning streak. And when you paid the team that beat you, it can be downright brutal.

That's the reality No. 9 Notre Dame is facing after losing 24-13 at home to No. 7 Cincinnati.

The Fighting Irish had been flirting with disaster for weeks now. They started the season by barely escaping against a currently winless Florida State team 41-38 in overtime. They followed that with a 32-29 comeback win against Toledo

This time, they didn't have the ability to pull off a narrow victory — not against a talented Cincinnati team with an opportunistic defense that would bend but wouldn't break.

The Bearcats were able to force three turnovers, which mitigated the 341 yards of offense they allowed and was the main factor in their holding Notre Dame to 13 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Desmond Ridder was efficient, completing 19 of 32 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

And make no mistake: This was a game Cincinnati absolutely needed to have.

There would have been no shame losing at Notre Dame, where the Irish had won 26 straight, but with a schedule that doesn't feature another team currently ranked in the AP Top 25, a loss would have ended any hopes for the Bearcats of making the College Football Playoff.

With the victory, they instead have the signature win they need to strengthen their case for a playoff berth at the end of the season.

Cincinnati went to South Bend seeking a victory. The Bearcats came away with respect and, if they can run the table, a shot at the CFP.

