Ranking the College Football Playoff's First-Round On-Campus Games

The College Football Playoff bracket was revealed on Sunday, and not everybody was pleased with the final 12-team field.

Despite being crushed by Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Alabama remained at No. 9 and clinched a spot after missing out last year. Miami, which had been ranked behind Notre Dame in previous CFP rankings, hopped the Fighting Irish and kicked them out thanks to a head-to-head criteria point. And Group of 5 teams Tulane and James Madison both got in.

Debates may continue, but we can now finally turn our focus toward the upcoming games. One of the cool things about the playoff this year is that all of the campuses hosting first-round games are different from the schools who played host a year ago. And that’s part of what makes this whole thing fun.

Here is our ranking of the best upcoming home playoff games based on matchup and environment:

4. No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon

Oregon’s only loss this season was way back on Oct. 11 to the CFP’s No. 1 team, Indiana. The Ducks took care of business the rest of the way and now host CFP newbie James Madison in the first round. JMU got here by winning the Sun Belt championship and benefited from Duke winning the ACC title.

Dan Lanning isn’t the type to let his team overlook a Group of 5 team, but there’s no question the Ducks are the deeper and more talented group. Quarterback Dante Moore is solid and he has tons of offensive weapons. Even when some star wideouts have been injured, other guys have stepped up. Plus, the running game, led by Noah Whittington, has been dominant. JMU’s strength is defense, so if they can keep the Ducks in check, this might be a more interesting game than most assume.

3. No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

Perhaps the biggest storyline in this one is the fact that Lane Kiffin will not be on the sideline. Of course, Kiffin spurred the Rebels to take the LSU job, and while he said he asked his bosses at Ole Miss if he could coach the team through the CFP, they said no. Kiffin is taking some Ole Miss staffers with him to Baton Rouge, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., but he will remain as OC through the CFP.

Regardless of all the drama that’s played out between Kiffin and Ole Miss the last several weeks, you know that the environment in Oxford is ripe for a playoff game. The Rebels already played Tulane earlier this year at home and beat the Green Wave by a resounding score of 45-10 (it was 23-3 at halftime). Since then, Tulane, led by BYU transfer QB Jake Reztlaff, did what it needed to do and won the American championship to finish 11-2 and secure a spot in the CFP.

A feisty Rebels team looking to win a national championship without Kiffin is going to be a tough out for a Green Wave team that has been inconsistent at times this season. Even if future Florida coach Jon Summrall has everything clicking, Ole Miss is the superior team in this matchup.

2. No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma

Oklahoma snapped Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak last month, propelling the Sooners into the thick of the CFP conversation. Quarterback John Mateer made some big plays, Brent Venables’ defense forced turnovers and special teams looked strong. That victory basically earned the Sooners a spot in the CFP.

Oklahoma was able to slow down Ty Simpson and Alabama just a few weeks ago. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By leaving the Crimson Tide at No. 9, the selection committee has ensured a second rematch in this first round. Beating a team twice in one season is never easy. But in order for Alabama to get revenge, Kalen DeBoer’s offense is going to need to look a lot better than it did against Georgia in the conference title game and hope that injured players like running back Jam Miller are healthy enough to return. The Tide will need every weapon possible in what is sure to be a wild SEC playoff game on a Friday night.

1. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) at No. 7 Texas A&M

This game isn’t at night, but Kyle Field is one of the most intimidating places to play no matter the time of day. And you know it’s going to be extra wild for a playoff game.

Texas A&M went unbeaten all year until it lost to rival Texas in its regular-season finale. The loss knocked the Aggies out of the SEC championship game, but not out of the playoff, and now they will host their first-ever CFP game. While no team ever wants to lose, it’s possible the loss to the Longhorns is what this group needed before beginning a playoff run.

After serving as a backup for two national championship teams at Georgia, Carson Beck will make his first College Football Playoff start when Miami plays Texas A&M. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

They’ll host a Miami team that has something to prove. The Hurricanes started their season strong with wins over Notre Dame, South Florida, Florida and Florida State before hitting a speed bump mid-season. Losses to Louisville and SMU put their playoff hopes in doubt, until the committee changed its mind last minute and decided to put the Canes in over Notre Dame. Miami quarterback Carson Beck missed out on the CFP last year while at Georgia due to injury. Now, he’ll get his shot against one of the best defenses in the country.

