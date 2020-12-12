College Football College Football's Top Plays: Week 15 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 15 offers another exciting Saturday slate of college football.

Let's check out all the top moments from Saturday:

He's not human

DeVonta Smith is not just a football player.

He's a playmaker.

Up and Over

Chad Fotheringham showed off his athleticism with this big-time hurdle.

Like Father, like Son

Colorado receiver Brendan Rice hit the hole and headed into the end zone for an 81-yard score.

Rice was running today.

Hot start in the snow

Utah went 60 yards in six plays for six points to take an early lead over Colorado.

Right place, right time

Minnesota's Tyler Numin snagged his first career interception.

And the Gophers capitalized, as Mohamed Ibrahim broke through for the score.

Turned on the jets

Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson flew through the defense for a 47-yard run.

One-handed perfection

Colorado receiver La’Vontae Shenault might have just made the catch of the day.

Sideline snag

Sam Noyer hooked up beautifully with Maurice Bell for a 21-yard score.

