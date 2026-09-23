College Football
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 4 Games, Including Texas-Tennessee, Michigan-Iowa And More
College Football

CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 4 Games, Including Texas-Tennessee, Michigan-Iowa And More

Updated Sep. 25, 2026 5:38 p.m. ET

Conference play is taking center stage as college football's Week 4 gets going.

Six ranked matchups headline a loaded slate, including No. 1 Texas heading into a hostile environment at No. 14 Tennessee. Can Arch Manning prove he can get it done on the road in Knoxville?

Big Ten play also kicks into gear across the conference. The defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers open their conference title defense Friday night on FOX against an undefeated Northwestern team that dominated Colorado last week.

Then on "Big Noon Kickoff," Ohio State hosts Illinois in its Big Ten opener. After an early season loss to Texas, can the Buckeyes get back on track as conference play begins? And No. 18 Michigan takes on No. 17 Iowa when both enter as undefeated teams. 

Elsewhere, Ole Miss faces a potential letdown spot in Gainesville one week after its emotional revenge win over Lane Kiffin and LSU. And in Los Angeles, Lincoln Riley gets another opportunity to land the signature win he’s been searching for as USC hosts Oregon. Can the Ducks avoid a 2-2 start, or will Riley and the Trojans deliver in a massive early season game?

What a Week 4 slate we have. Here are our expert picks for the biggest games of the Week 4 college football season.

2026 College Football Expert Picks Week 4

2026 College Football Expert Picks Week 2 — 2026 College Football · Week 4
MatchupChris FallicaGeoff SchwartzRJ YoungLaken LitmanBen PortnoyMichael CohenSam PanayotovichWill Hill

College football in Week 4 kicks off its ranked games starting with Northwestern at No. 5 Indiana on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, FOX), followed by an intense slate Saturday, including No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee (noon ET, ABC) and Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State (noon ET, FOX). 

Texas-Tennessee, Michigan-Iowa, Oregon-USC, Ole Miss-Florida and more Week 4 Picks

Texas-Tennessee, Michigan-Iowa, Oregon-USC, Ole Miss-Florida and more Week 4 Picks
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