Catch of the year? USC's Kyron Hudson makes incredible one-handed snag vs. LSU
Updated Sep. 1, 2024 8:38 p.m. ET
The best catch of USC's first season in the Big Ten may have come just minutes into that season.
Wide receiver Kyron Hudson helped a long Trojans touchdown drive with an incredible one-handed catch of a Miller Moss pass in the second quarter in USC's 2024 season opener against LSU in Las Vegas:
The catch evoked the iconic one Odell Beckham Jr. — a former LSU star wide receiver — made for the NFL's New York Giants 10 years ago.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
