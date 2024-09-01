College Football
Catch of the year? USC's Kyron Hudson makes incredible one-handed snag vs. LSU
College Football

Catch of the year? USC's Kyron Hudson makes incredible one-handed snag vs. LSU

Updated Sep. 1, 2024 8:38 p.m. ET

The best catch of USC's first season in the Big Ten may have come just minutes into that season.

Wide receiver Kyron Hudson helped a long Trojans touchdown drive with an incredible one-handed catch of a Miller Moss pass in the second quarter in USC's 2024 season opener against LSU in Las Vegas:

The catch evoked the iconic one Odell Beckham Jr. — a former LSU star wide receiver — made for the NFL's New York Giants 10 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'Bear Bets': Best bets for Penn State-West Virginia, standout Week 1 games

'Bear Bets': Best bets for Penn State-West Virginia, standout Week 1 games

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes