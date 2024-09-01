College Football Catch of the year? USC's Kyron Hudson makes incredible one-handed snag vs. LSU Updated Sep. 1, 2024 8:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The best catch of USC's first season in the Big Ten may have come just minutes into that season.

Wide receiver Kyron Hudson helped a long Trojans touchdown drive with an incredible one-handed catch of a Miller Moss pass in the second quarter in USC's 2024 season opener against LSU in Las Vegas:

The catch evoked the iconic one Odell Beckham Jr. — a former LSU star wide receiver — made for the NFL's New York Giants 10 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share