College Football By the numbers: Ohio State vs. Nebraska, Alabama vs. LSU highlight Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season might not have big matchups between ranked teams, but there are still some enticing games on the schedule.

There are multiple Big Ten showdowns, for example, including No. 6 Ohio State's matchup at Nebraska on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. No. 1 Georgia is also in action against Missouri, Alabama faces LSU, and more.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 10.

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska

12 p.m. ET on FOX

8-1: Ohio State leads the all-time series 8-1 and has beaten the Huskers six straight times, including 52-17 at home last season.

23: Ohio State has won 23 consecutive Big Ten games, the longest such streak in the Big Ten since the Buckeyes' national-record 30-game conference winning streak from 2013-15.

6: The Buckeyes lead FBS with six defensive TDs.

47.2: Ohio State leads the nation in scoring at 47.2 PPG.

13: Nebraska has dropped its first three games against ranked opponents this season by a total of 13 points, including three-point setbacks against Michigan State and Michigan.

69-36: This is the margin by which Nebraska has outscored its opponents in the fourth quarter this season.

Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

12 p.m. ET on ESPN

9-1: Georgia leads the all-time series 9-1, including seven straight wins. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 49-14 at Missouri last season.

200: Missouri is 4-0 when rushing for more than 200 yards, 0-4 when falling short of that mark.

989: Missouri running back Tyler Badie ranks fourth in FBS with 989 rushing yards.

6.6: Georgia has the best scoring defense in the nation, allowing only 6.6 PPG. Its offense ranks 14th, scoring 37.9 PPG.

5: Georgia has allowed only five TDs this season, four of them coming in the red zone (on 14 trips). Georgia's defense has scored three TDs.

303-53: Georgia has outscored its opponents 303-53 this season.

100: The Bulldogs are 27-3 under coach Kirby Smart when having a 100-yard rusher.

No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

6-5: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 6-5 and won last year's game 31-20 at Auburn. Auburn has won three of the last five meetings, however.

7.88: Auburn leads the SEC and is fourth in the nation in tackles for loss per game.

.839: This is Auburn's winning percentage (161-31) since 2001 when scoring at least 20 points.

16.1: Texas A&M ranks fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 16.1 PPG.

23-0: This is the Aggies' record under coach Jimbo Fisher when leading after the first quarter.

20-10: Texas A&M's record in SEC home games under Fisher.

LSU at No. 2 Alabama

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

54-26-5: Alabama leads the all-time series 54-26-5. The Tide have won nine of the last 10 against LSU, including a 55-17 rout last season.

49-18: Coach Ed Orgeron is 49-18 at LSU, but only 1-7 against Alabama.

95.7: LSU is second in the SEC and fifth in the nation in red-zone offense, scoring 95.7% of the time (22-for-23 with 16 TDs and five field goals).

157-8: Alabama's record under Nick Saban when leading at the half. The Tide are also 92-8 under Saban at home.

13: Since the start of the College Football Playoff era (2014), Alabama has only lost one game by 13-plus points.

400: Alabama has gained 400-plus yards of total offense in 47 of its last 49 games.

Indiana at No. 7 Michigan

7:30 p.m. ET on FOX

59-10: Michigan leads the all-time series 59-10 and has won 24 of their past 25 meetings. The one Indiana victory in that stretch was last season, 38-21.

0: Indiana has gone two straight games without forcing a turnover. The Hoosiers also haven't committed a turnover in their last two games.

60: Indiana is 2-0 when completing more than 60% of its passes. It has completed fewer than 60% in four straight games.

14-10: This is Michigan's November record under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is 42-15 in all other months under Harbaugh.

32-1: The Wolverines have only lost once under Harbaugh when having a 100-yard rusher.

37.1: Michigan is second in the Big Ten and 20th in the nation in scoring, at 37.1 PPG.

51-13: The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 51-13 in the first quarter this season.

