Brazzell, Sampson lead No. 11 Tennessee to 24-17 victory over No. 7 Alabama in SEC clash

Chris Brazzell II made a diving 16-yard touchdown catch from Nico Iamaleava midway through the fourth quarter as No. 11 Tennessee beat No. 7 Alabama 24-17 on Saturday.

Dylan Sampson rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). The victory keeps Tennessee in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot.

The Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2) have their work cut out for them the rest of the season. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled, connecting on 25 of 44 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Alabama rushed for just 89 yards compared to Tennessee's 214.

Trailing 21-17, Alabama took over possession on its own 30 with 2:25 left in regulation. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on wide receiver Kendrick Law stymied the Crimson Tide's drive and allowed Tennessee to stretch the lead to seven with a field goal on its next possession.

Tennessee overcame three turnovers in the first half and trailed 7-0 at halftime.

The Volunteers grabbed a 14-10 lead, their first of the game, with one minute left in the third quarter. Sampson barreled in from three yards after Iamaleava connected with Dont'e Thornton for 55 yards to the Alabama 3.

Early in the fourth quarter, Alabama answered the Vols' score with a 7-yard touchdown run from Justice Haynes to go up 17-14. Germie Bernard set it up with a 28-yard reception from Milroe.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

