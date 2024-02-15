College Football
Boston College HC Bill O'Brien on Patriots: 'I definitely had an opportunity to stay'
College Football

Boston College HC Bill O'Brien on Patriots: 'I definitely had an opportunity to stay'

Published Feb. 15, 2024 4:29 p.m. ET

Boston College introduced Bill O'Brien as its head coach on Thursday, which officially concluded an offseason saga that included the 54-year-old serving a short stint as Ohio State's offensive coordinator after he parted from the New England Patriots

O'Brien, who was the Patriots offensive coordinator in 2023, said that the departure of former long-time New England head coach Bill Belichick was not the sole reason he left the team, per WEEI.com. O'Brien explained that he had a chance to stay with the team, but he ultimately felt that it would be a better situation for new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo to hire his own staff. 

As a result, O'Brien briefly accepted the job as Ohio State's OC before becoming the head coach at Boston College.

"I definitely had an opportunity to stay," O'Brien explained to reporters at his introductory press conference. "I thought it was really important for Coach Mayo to hire his own staff. I came and worked for Bill Belichick, and I think it's really important for Jerod to be able to hire his own staff. The Krafts were great about that, and I really appreciate that. And [Ohio State head coach] Ryan Day was awesome about offering me a job, so that's why I made that decision." 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots have tabbed Alex Van Pelt as their new OC, while the Buckeyes replaced O'Brien with former NFL and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Klatt: Why Wink Martindale is a perfect hire for Michigan

Joel Klatt: Why Wink Martindale is a perfect hire for Michigan

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes