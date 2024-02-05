College Football Ohio State’s Bill O’Brien hired as Boston College's head coach Updated Feb. 9, 2024 5:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ryan Day's recent hire of Bill O'Brien as Ohio State's offensive coordinator was short-lived, as O'Brien has been hired as the new head coach at Boston College, the school announced on Friday.

Boston College had a late head coach opening after one of the biggest college football coaching cycles in recent memory effectively ended when former HC Jeff Hafley left to become the next defensive coordinator for the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

Boston College has reportedly targeted candidates with past head coaching experience, which includes O'Brien, as well as Texas analyst and former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, and current Army head coach Jeff Monken, sources told FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman.

O'Brien has seen success as both a college head coach — helping rebuild Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal — and in the NFL, leading Houston to four AFC South titles and two playoff wins over six full seasons before his 2020 firing following an 0-4 start to the season.

O'Brien made his name as an assistant in New England, helping Bill Belichick, Tom Brady & Co. to the Super Bowl as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011 before departing for Penn State. He also had a successful stint in the same role under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2021 and 2022, helping quarterback Bryce Young become a Heisman Trophy winner and the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After a rocky 2023 season in his second stint as Patriots OC, O'Brien surprised many when he returned to the college ranks and was hired as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Jan. 19.

Now, with O'Brien heading to Boston College, Ohio State pivoted West, hiring UCLA head coach Chip Kelly as the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator. You can read more about that move here.

