Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks for Mountain West Championship

In this year's MWC Championship Game the Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5) over the UNLV Rebels. Albertsons Stadium will host the matchup on December 5, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. An over/under of 58.5 is set for the game.

Against the Utah State Aggies in their most recent contest, the Broncos won 25-24. The Rebels beat the Nevada Wolf Pack, 42-17, in their most recent contest.

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Information & Odds

Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction & Pick

Boise State heads into the Mountain West Championship Game looking ready to take down UNLV at Allegiant Stadium.

Boise State averages 30.8 points and has held opponents to 23.2, giving the Broncos one of the most balanced profiles in the conference. UNLV has been electric on offense with 37.2 points per game, but its defense has struggled by allowing 28.1. That contrast sets up a strength-on-strength matchup that should shape the night.

The Broncos also hold the recent edge in this series with wins in the past four meetings at the FBS level. Maddux Madsen has thrown for 1,994 yards and 15 touchdowns, giving Boise State stability at quarterback. Anthony Colandrea has been a standout for UNLV with 3,050 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air.

Pick ATS: UNLV (+5.5)

Pick OU: Over (58.5)

Prediction: Boise State 32, UNLV 27

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Broncos 32, Rebels 26.

The Broncos have a 68.2% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Rebels hold a 36.2% implied probability.

Boise State has compiled a 7-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

UNLV has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Boise State vs. UNLV: Head-to-Head

Over their last four meetings, Boise State has put up four wins against UNLV.

The Broncos have a 4-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have gone over the point total on two occasions.

UNLV has been outpaced by 68 points in its last four tilts against Boise State.

Boise State vs. UNLV: 2025 Stats Comparison

Boise State UNLV Off. Points per Game (Rank) 30.8 (41) 37.2 (12) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 23.2 (55) 28.1 (89) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 16 (78) 14 (53) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 21 (14) 21 (14)

Boise State 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Riley RB 1,016 YDS / 10 TD / 84.7 YPG / 6.2 YPC

14 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14 REC YPG Maddux Madsen QB 1,994 YDS (59.8%) / 15 TD / 7 INT

70 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG Sire Gaines RB 731 YDS / 7 TD / 60.9 YPG / 5.1 YPC

10 REC / 67 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.4 REC YPG Malik Sherrod RB 395 YDS / 4 TD / 32.9 YPG / 5 YPC

24 REC / 184 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.4 REC YPG Ty Benefield DB 86 TKL / 6 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Jeremiah Earby DB 53 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT Marco Notarainni LB 61 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK Jayden Virgin DL 48 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

UNLV 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Anthony Colandrea QB 3,050 YDS (68.2%) / 22 TD / 8 INT

555 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG Jai'Den Thomas RB 944 YDS / 12 TD / 85.8 YPG / 7.4 YPC

34 REC / 207 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.8 REC YPG Jaden Bradley WR 51 REC / 834 YDS / 4 TD / 69.5 YPG Keyvone Lee RB 375 YDS / 6 TD / 31.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC

17 REC / 144 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.6 REC YPG Marsel McDuffie LB 80 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT Jaheem Joseph DB 52 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK Aamaris Brown DB 41 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 4 INT Jake Pope DB 57 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

