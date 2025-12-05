College Football
Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks for Mountain West Championship

Published Dec. 5, 2025 11:05 a.m. ET

In this year's MWC Championship Game the Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5) over the UNLV Rebels. Albertsons Stadium will host the matchup on December 5, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. An over/under of 58.5 is set for the game.

Against the Utah State Aggies in their most recent contest, the Broncos won 25-24. The Rebels beat the Nevada Wolf Pack, 42-17, in their most recent contest.

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Information & Odds

 

Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction & Pick

Boise State heads into the Mountain West Championship Game looking ready to take down UNLV at Allegiant Stadium. 

Boise State averages 30.8 points and has held opponents to 23.2, giving the Broncos one of the most balanced profiles in the conference. UNLV has been electric on offense with 37.2 points per game, but its defense has struggled by allowing 28.1. That contrast sets up a strength-on-strength matchup that should shape the night.

The Broncos also hold the recent edge in this series with wins in the past four meetings at the FBS level. Maddux Madsen has thrown for 1,994 yards and 15 touchdowns, giving Boise State stability at quarterback. Anthony Colandrea has been a standout for UNLV with 3,050 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air.

  • Pick ATS: UNLV (+5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (58.5)
  • Prediction: Boise State 32, UNLV 27

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Broncos 32, Rebels 26.
  • The Broncos have a 68.2% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Rebels hold a 36.2% implied probability.
  • Boise State has compiled a 7-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • UNLV has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Boise State vs. UNLV: Head-to-Head

  • Over their last four meetings, Boise State has put up four wins against UNLV.
  • The Broncos have a 4-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have gone over the point total on two occasions.
  • UNLV has been outpaced by 68 points in its last four tilts against Boise State.
 

Boise State vs. UNLV: 2025 Stats Comparison

 Boise StateUNLV
Off. Points per Game (Rank)30.8 (41)37.2 (12)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)23.2 (55)28.1 (89)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)16 (78)14 (53)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)21 (14)21 (14)

Boise State 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Dylan RileyRB1,016 YDS / 10 TD / 84.7 YPG / 6.2 YPC
14 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14 REC YPG
Maddux MadsenQB1,994 YDS (59.8%) / 15 TD / 7 INT
70 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG
Sire GainesRB731 YDS / 7 TD / 60.9 YPG / 5.1 YPC
10 REC / 67 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.4 REC YPG
Malik SherrodRB395 YDS / 4 TD / 32.9 YPG / 5 YPC
24 REC / 184 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.4 REC YPG
Ty BenefieldDB86 TKL / 6 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Jeremiah EarbyDB53 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT
Marco NotarainniLB61 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Jayden VirginDL48 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

UNLV 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Anthony ColandreaQB3,050 YDS (68.2%) / 22 TD / 8 INT
555 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG
Jai'Den ThomasRB944 YDS / 12 TD / 85.8 YPG / 7.4 YPC
34 REC / 207 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.8 REC YPG
Jaden BradleyWR51 REC / 834 YDS / 4 TD / 69.5 YPG
Keyvone LeeRB375 YDS / 6 TD / 31.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC
17 REC / 144 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.6 REC YPG
Marsel McDuffieLB80 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT
Jaheem JosephDB52 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Aamaris BrownDB41 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 4 INT
Jake PopeDB57 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
 

