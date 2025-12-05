Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks for Mountain West Championship
In this year's MWC Championship Game the Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5) over the UNLV Rebels. Albertsons Stadium will host the matchup on December 5, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. An over/under of 58.5 is set for the game.
Against the Utah State Aggies in their most recent contest, the Broncos won 25-24. The Rebels beat the Nevada Wolf Pack, 42-17, in their most recent contest.
Boise State vs. UNLV Game Information & Odds
- When: Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction & Pick
Boise State heads into the Mountain West Championship Game looking ready to take down UNLV at Allegiant Stadium.
Boise State averages 30.8 points and has held opponents to 23.2, giving the Broncos one of the most balanced profiles in the conference. UNLV has been electric on offense with 37.2 points per game, but its defense has struggled by allowing 28.1. That contrast sets up a strength-on-strength matchup that should shape the night.
The Broncos also hold the recent edge in this series with wins in the past four meetings at the FBS level. Maddux Madsen has thrown for 1,994 yards and 15 touchdowns, giving Boise State stability at quarterback. Anthony Colandrea has been a standout for UNLV with 3,050 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air.
- Pick ATS: UNLV (+5.5)
- Pick OU: Over (58.5)
- Prediction: Boise State 32, UNLV 27
Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Broncos 32, Rebels 26.
- The Broncos have a 68.2% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Rebels hold a 36.2% implied probability.
- Boise State has compiled a 7-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- UNLV has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.
Boise State vs. UNLV: Head-to-Head
- Over their last four meetings, Boise State has put up four wins against UNLV.
- The Broncos have a 4-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have gone over the point total on two occasions.
- UNLV has been outpaced by 68 points in its last four tilts against Boise State.
Boise State vs. UNLV: 2025 Stats Comparison
|Boise State
|UNLV
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|30.8 (41)
|37.2 (12)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|23.2 (55)
|28.1 (89)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|16 (78)
|14 (53)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|21 (14)
|21 (14)
Boise State 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Riley
|RB
|1,016 YDS / 10 TD / 84.7 YPG / 6.2 YPC
14 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14 REC YPG
|Maddux Madsen
|QB
|1,994 YDS (59.8%) / 15 TD / 7 INT
70 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG
|Sire Gaines
|RB
|731 YDS / 7 TD / 60.9 YPG / 5.1 YPC
10 REC / 67 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.4 REC YPG
|Malik Sherrod
|RB
|395 YDS / 4 TD / 32.9 YPG / 5 YPC
24 REC / 184 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.4 REC YPG
|Ty Benefield
|DB
|86 TKL / 6 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Jeremiah Earby
|DB
|53 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT
|Marco Notarainni
|LB
|61 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Jayden Virgin
|DL
|48 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
UNLV 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Anthony Colandrea
|QB
|3,050 YDS (68.2%) / 22 TD / 8 INT
555 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG
|Jai'Den Thomas
|RB
|944 YDS / 12 TD / 85.8 YPG / 7.4 YPC
34 REC / 207 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.8 REC YPG
|Jaden Bradley
|WR
|51 REC / 834 YDS / 4 TD / 69.5 YPG
|Keyvone Lee
|RB
|375 YDS / 6 TD / 31.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC
17 REC / 144 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.6 REC YPG
|Marsel McDuffie
|LB
|80 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT
|Jaheem Joseph
|DB
|52 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Aamaris Brown
|DB
|41 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 4 INT
|Jake Pope
|DB
|57 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
Heisman Rankings: Should Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez Be the Favorite?
Joel Klatt: 3 Names to Watch in Penn State HC Search After Failing to Land Sitake
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's CFP Report: Should Miami or Notre Dame be in?
Early Signing Day: Top 10 2026 College Football Recruiting Classes
4 Takeaways From the 1st Day of CFB's Early Signing Period
2025 CFP Bracket: What 12-Team Field Would Look Like After 5th Rankings Release
4 Takeaways From the Fifth CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Colin Cowherd: CFP Committee Decision-Making 'Is Absolutely Ridiculous'
Indiana vs Ohio State: How to Watch 2025 Big Ten Championship, Prediction, Streaming, TV Channel
