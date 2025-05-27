College Football The Bison is back: Indiana Hoosiers announce return of beloved '60s mascot Updated May. 27, 2025 10:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Hoosier the Bison is returning home to Indiana University.

On Tuesday, the school announced that Hoosier the Bison, Indiana University's beloved mascot from 1965 to 1969, will be back roaming the sidelines in Bloomington. The announcement was made in a cameo-filled video that featured several prominent figures in the athletic department, including football coach Curt Cignetti and men's basketball coach Darian DeVries.

The decision to bring back the mascot comes after a successful football season, in which the Hoosiers went 11-2 overall en route to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. In the midst of their surprise season, the IU Student Government introduced the Bring Back the Bison Act of 2024. The bill passed in December.

Prior to its official return, the bison could still be found around Bloomington, including an image of it holding a mug of beer at local bar Nick’s English Hut.

Hoosier the Bison will make his official return in the fall, according to the video announcement.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share