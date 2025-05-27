College Football
The Bison is back: Indiana Hoosiers announce return of beloved '60s mascot
College Football

The Bison is back: Indiana Hoosiers announce return of beloved '60s mascot

Updated May. 27, 2025 10:36 p.m. ET

Hoosier the Bison is returning home to Indiana University.

On Tuesday, the school announced that Hoosier the Bison, Indiana University's beloved mascot from 1965 to 1969, will be back roaming the sidelines in Bloomington. The announcement was made in a cameo-filled video that featured several prominent figures in the athletic department, including football coach Curt Cignetti and men's basketball coach Darian DeVries.

The decision to bring back the mascot comes after a successful football season, in which the Hoosiers went 11-2 overall en route to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. In the midst of their surprise season, the IU Student Government introduced the Bring Back the Bison Act of 2024. The bill passed in December.

Prior to its official return, the bison could still be found around Bloomington, including an image of it holding a mug of beer at local bar Nick’s English Hut.

Hoosier the Bison will make his official return in the fall, according to the video announcement.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Just how massive is Indianapolis Motor Speedway compared to other stadiums?

Just how massive is Indianapolis Motor Speedway compared to other stadiums?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes