College Football June 1 has arrived. What does that mean for Bill Belichick and UNC? Updated Jun. 1, 2025 6:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When Bill Belichick agreed to become North Carolina's next head football coach in December 2024, many were surprised for a variety of reasons. There was one thing in particular that stood out about his five-year, $50 million contract that called into question Belichick's long-term fit with the program.

The buyout on his contract would dramatically decrease on June 1, falling from $10 million to $1 million. As that detail became known, many speculated just how invested Belichick, 73, was in remaining in Chapel Hill for the long haul.

However, the curiosity surrounding that date in Belichick's contract gained further attention for a different reason over the past month. Belichick's relationship with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, has drawn national headlines, leading some to speculate whether UNC would be willing to cut ties with him at some point this offseason.

That said, June 1 has arrived, and Belichick is still employed by the Tar Heels, but could that change soon?

Here's everything you need to know about Belichick, UNC and the June 1 buyout date.

What are the details of the June 1 buyout date?

While some have speculated that North Carolina could move on from Belichick due to the decrease in his buyout, it's actually only applicable if Belichick leaves on his own accord. So, if Belichick left to coach in the NFL, resigned or retired from coaching at any time beyond June 1, he would owe the school $1 million. Prior to Sunday, Belichick would've owed UNC $10 million if he left on his own volition.

ADVERTISEMENT

What would UNC owe Belichick if it fired him this offseason?

North Carolina would have to pay Belichick substantially more money if it ended the relationship this summer. The first three years of Belichick's contract are fully guaranteed if he's fired without cause before the end of 2027. If he were to get fired this offseason, Belichick would be owed $30 million as he has a yearly salary of $10 million on his contract.

How is Belichick and UNC's relationship going as of June 1?

Despite the speculative noise surrounding a potential exit, Belichick and UNC have remained committed to each other, even as the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has created some awkward headlines over the last month.

Hudson seemingly became a household name in the college football world when she interjected when Belichick was asked a question about their relationship during his interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" in April. That interview led some to call into question just how involved Hudson is with not just Belichick's life, but also with UNC's football program. Emails obtained by The Assembly in March showed that Belichick asked UNC staff to copy Hudson on every email sent to him.

In the aftermath of the "CBS Sunday Morning" interview, Meadowlark Media's Pablo Torre reported in May that Hudson was barred from UNC's football facility. UNC denied that was the case, though.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the school said in a statement on May 9. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson made off-field headlines over the last month. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Later in May, Belichick told ESPN that Hudson "doesn't have anything to do with football," but admitted that he talked to the players about the off-field distraction. UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham didn't have any concerns about Belichick when he spoke with ESPN during the ACC spring meetings.

"Bill [has] been great to work with," Cunningham said. "He talked about practicing like a pro and he runs a professional organization that is teaching students how to be professional in all aspects of their life. He is a very determined, professional individual, and that's the way he carries himself and the way he conducts the program."

Later in May, Cunningham told Axios that UNC had sold out its season tickets for the 2025 season despite a price hike of 25% — something it didn't do in 2024 — and credited Belichick.

How has UNC's football program changed under Belichick?

Former UNC coach Mack Brown, who Belichick replaced, made headlines in May when he told SiriusXM College Sports Radio's "Dusty and Danny In the Morning," that the school had loosened up its academic requirements and made more investments into the football program ever since Belichick's hiring in December.

"As far as North Carolina and Bill Belichick now, he’s arguably the best coach ever," Brown said. "They’ve committed money to it. They’ve helped him with academics. They’ve lowered those standards some. So, there’s absolutely no reason they shouldn’t be successful … and they’ve changed the roster. I think they’ve signed maybe 60-something new transfers.

"So, you’ve got a chance to succeed at the highest level, and I expect him to do that, and I’m proud for him."

Bruce Feldman on what to expect from Belichick at UNC

As there were rumors of Belichick asking for an increased name, image and likeness (NIL) budget contingent on his hiring, there was an expectation that it would be upwards of $20 million, CBS Sports reported in December . That seemed to help Belichick in the transfer portal this offseason, helping UNC land the ninth-best class, per 247 Sports.

In terms of high school recruiting, Belichick helped UNC land the 36th-best recruiting class in 2025 and the program has the 20th-best recruiting class in 2026 as of Sunday, according to 247 Sports.

What are the expectations surrounding Belichick and UNC entering 2025?

Considering the success Belichick has had and the improved talent on the roster, it's easy to think that UNC should improve its record from the 6-7 record it posted in 2025. However, its win total is set at 7.5 wins at DraftKings Sports as of Sunday. Additionally, it has the sixth-best odds to win the ACC.

Belichick and UNC will open its season against TCU, hosting the Horned Frogs in the final game of Week 1.

What other details are there to know in Belichick's contract?

Belichick's five-year deal with UNC includes a variety of bonuses and perks. Here's a closer look:

An annual $100,000 expense allowance;

$100,000 in expenses for relocating to North Carolina

Bonuses between $150,000 for winning eight regular-season games to $350,000 for winning 12 regular-season games

Bonus of $200,000 for leading UNC to a conference championship game to $300,000 if UNC wins that game;

Bonuses for appearing in the final poll for the College Football Playoff, ranging from $250,000 for being in the top 25 to $500,000 for being in the top five

CFP appearance bonuses, ranging from $750,000 for making the field to $1.75 million for winning the title

Additional bonuses for bowl trips and the team’s academic performance

And perks such as country-club membership and up to 25 hours per year of private-aircraft usage

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share