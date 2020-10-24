College Football
Big Noon Kickoff Previews Big Ten

21 mins ago

Another joyous Saturday is on the horizon.

And per usual, the Big Noon Kickoff crew is all over it, covering the key topics of the day before the footballs start flying:

Ohio State vs. Nebraska preview

The Big Ten's highest-ranked team, the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes, will do battle with the Nebraska Cornhuskers to kick off the Saturday slate of Big Ten games, and the crew shed some light on what to expect in the Buckeyes' season-opener.

The Return of the Big Ten

Not only are Big Ten players and programs excited to return...

...football fans are excited to see them return, including Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush and the rest of the crew.

"Today is all about the players," Meyer said. "It's not about commissioners, not about [athletic directors], and certainly not about coaches. This is about the warriors on the field."

Oh yeah – some folks in the booth are excited, too.

Big Ten: Who's in and who's out?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players and programs across the nation were unsure if there would even be a college football season in 2020. 

And with that, several players decided to opt-out of the season because of concerns regarding the virus. Bruce Feldman breaks down which stars fans can expect to see today as the Big Ten debuts, and which guys have stuck with their decision to skip the season.

Face-to-Face: Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern will open its season by playing host to Maryland on Saturday, and Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald joined FOX Sports college football analyst Matt Leinart to discuss the Big Ten's return before kickoff. 

Urban's Playbook

This week, Meyer takes an in-depth look at how play-calling has changed in recent years across the football landscape.

So far, so great

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt joins the show to share his thoughts on the best aspect of college football so far this season.

"Despite all the challenges, the fact that we're even playing."

Check out what the rest of the crew had to say about the college football season entering Week 8.

Brutus 1, Bush 0

What happened, Reggie?!

Check back soon for more updates!

