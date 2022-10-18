College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Iowa at Ohio State
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to remain undefeated as they take on the gritty Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!

And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the game.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET, but the festivities begin much earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 7 a.m. E.T. The first 200 fans will receive an exclusive Big Noon Kickoff t-shirt, and there will also be free food!

So bring your school spirit and join us at RPAC to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, you could also see celebrity guests, land some free swag and have a chance to win prizes, including Xboxes, gift cards and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be a fascinating matchup featuring the immovable object that is the Iowa defense and the unstoppable force that is the Ohio State offense.

The Buckeyes have dominated this series, including five wins in their last six meetings and 13 in their last 15. They have also beaten the Hawkeyes seven straight times at home.

But Iowa ranks third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 9.8 points per game, and also ranks second in passing efficiency defense (97.20), third in passing yards allowed (154.0) and seventh in total defense (265.0), so something has got to give.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

