Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Iowa at Ohio State

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to remain undefeated as they take on the gritty Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!

The game itself could be a fascinating matchup featuring the immovable object that is the Iowa defense and the unstoppable force that is the Ohio State offense.

The Buckeyes have dominated this series, including five wins in their last six meetings and 13 in their last 15. They have also beaten the Hawkeyes seven straight times at home.

But Iowa ranks third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 9.8 points per game, and also ranks second in passing efficiency defense (97.20), third in passing yards allowed (154.0) and seventh in total defense (265.0), so something has got to give.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

