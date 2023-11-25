College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Ohio State vs. Michigan
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Ohio State vs. Michigan

Updated Nov. 25, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET

Since Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten two weeks ago in response to the ongoing NCAA investigation into allegations of illegal advanced scout sign-stealing by members of the Michigan football program, Wolverines fans have not had a home game to make their voices heard.

Until Saturday. Until The Game.

So, of course Michigan fans were out in full force at "Big Noon Kickoff" before the No. 3 Wolverines hosted the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a matchup with all the on-field and off-field significance imaginable in Ann Arbor.

Of course, they rallied around the still-suspended Harbaugh. Of course, they needled Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who is desperate to avoid losing three straight to "That Team Up North." And of course, they hurled every insult they could at Ohio State, its fans and its players like quarterback Kyle McCord

Even Michigan legend and FOX Sports' own Charles Woodson got in on the action!

And for the final time this season, Wendy's handed out $500 to one lucky fan, whose signs evoked some apparent Buckeye fan stereotypes.

[Ohio State vs. Michigan Live Tailgate: Watch along with R.J. Young and school legends]

Check out the best signs our crew saw on the ground in Ann Arbor below!

in this topic
