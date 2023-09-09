College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Nebraska vs. Colorado
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Nebraska vs. Colorado

Updated Sep. 9, 2023 12:14 p.m. ET

"Big Noon Kickoff" came to Coach Prime's new backyard, and Boulder was ready!

Colorado fans packed it in at the pregame show set, bringing the energy all morning for Deion Sanders' home debut as the Buffaloes' head coach, including some epic signs to troll longtime rival Nebraska before Saturday's game.

A famous anti-Nebraska rallying cry — "Better dead than red" — was a common sight on some signs, while others took direct aim at the Cornhuskers' Matt Rhule, who, like Sanders, was hired last offseason to turn around a once-proud program.

Rhule praised Sanders earlier this week, but only after taking some veiled offseason swipes at how the Pro Football Hall of Famer was rebuilding Colorado's program.

But the one sign that took home the Big Noon Kickoff $500 prize was a wonderfully creative hippie-themed poster featuring the Buffaloes' beloved mascot, Ralphie with the first word of the "Skoooooo Buffs" chant written at the top.

Here are some of the other great signs we saw around the "Big Noon Kickoff" set Saturday!

Colorado Buffaloes
Shedeur Sanders
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2023 College Football Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games

