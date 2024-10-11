College Football 'BIG Bets': Can Ohio State beat Oregon on the road? Updated Oct. 11, 2024 11:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.

Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their three best bets for Week 7 of the college football season, focusing on a few Big Ten teams.

Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."

(All times ET)

ADVERTISEMENT

WASHINGTON @ IOWA (noon, Saturday, FOX/FOX Sports App)

Colin's pick: Iowa -2.5

Colin's thoughts: "Iowa is the No. 1 rushing offense in the conference. They'll dominate time of possession. Washington is in a rebuild offensively. They're young, and they've struggled on the road."

J-Mac's pick: Iowa -2.5

J-Mac's thoughts: "These Big Ten teams that have the cross-country travel? Not going well for them."

MINNESOTA @ UCLA (9 p.m., Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Colin's pick: Over 40 total points

Colin's thoughts: "UCLA gets their quarterback back. This is a UCLA defense that is awful against the pass. Minnesota, playing with confidence, can run the football, and I think in this spot, will throw the football. The Bruins will be game; they'll play competitively. But I do think in this spot Minnesota will be able to score some points."

No. 4 PENN STATE @ USC (3:30 p.m., Saturday, CBS/Paramount+)

J-Mac's pick: USC +5

J'Mac's thoughts: "I think USC can win this outright. This is a tough travel spot for Penn State. Kitchen-sink defensive effort from USC. You can't lose this game."

Colin & JMac's Big Bets: Picking Ohio State-Oregon, Penn State-USC and mroe

No. 4 OHIO STATE @ No. 3 OREGON (7:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC/Peacock)

Colin's pick: Oregon +3

Colin's thoughts: "Oregon is great at home. Their quarterback is completing 78% of his throws. Ducks have won 34 of 35 at home. Ohio State has lost four of its last six games against top-10 opponents, including the last two. Ohio State can shrink a little in these big pressure games."

J-Mac's pick: Ohio State -3

J'Mac's thoughts: "Jeremiah Smith, this is going to be like a Randy Moss-type game for him. Everybody in the country is gonna know how good this kid is. I think Ohio State wins."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share