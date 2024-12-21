College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of the College Football Playoff Updated Dec. 21, 2024 12:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Welcome to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff!

With the playoff set to get underway this weekend, it should be no surprise that every team in the CFP brought their A-Game with some must-see hype videos.

Notre Dame released a pair of videos filled with stunning visuals. Penn State created a short, but sweet video that captured the beauty and excitement that fills Beaver Stadium. Tennessee put together another incredible video, filled with amazing music from start to finish.

Here's a look at the top college football hype videos ahead of the opening round of the College Football Playoff:

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Notre Dame released TWO outstanding hype videos – one a week out and one the day before the game. It's hard to pick a favorite! Last week's video focused on the snow expected at Notre Dame Stadium. The first half showed stunning video of the stadium blanketed under snow. It was coupled with perfectly-selected music and sound bites highlighting the team's toughness at home, in any weather. The second half is narrated by Notre Dame alum Jaylon Smith and sets the stage for a legendary winter battle.

The second one is a music video-style hype video. The shot selections in this video are smooth and intentional as the piece flows perfectly from start to finish. This is the type of video that you watch and then want more of it!

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

The Volunteers have done it with style all season long. This video is no exception! It includes amazing music, featuring LL Cool J, which worked really well with the aesthetic of the text on screen. The video starts off with audio from all of those who have picked against the Vols, including our very own Joel Klatt, and then transitions right into a fun narration by former Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker.

Every piece of this hype video – the graphics, the writing, the music choices – worked so well together. The editing at the end of the video is really fun to watch, and you've gotta love the new logo, showcasing the program's spot in the College Football Playoff.

CLEMSON TIGERS

Clemson packs a LOT into this video, with impressive visual effects and graphics. The writing was dramatic, and its delivery was exciting and almost over the top. The music in the video takes a turn in the final 30 seconds and makes the viewer feel like they are at a rave, giving us a new visual effect in every shot. This video is totally bonkers, but at the same time, you simply can't stop watching it. This is a lot to handle, but it's impossible not to be hyped up!

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Penn State keeps it short and sweet with this video, which is narrated by offensive lineman Cooper Cousins. Penn State always does a great job of accentuating its amazing stadium environment, with exciting crowd and fan shots. The writing in this video really captured the historic event of hosting one of the first-ever 12-team playoff games and does a great job of getting fans hyped up for another White Out game in Beaver Stadium.

