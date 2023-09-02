Best 'Big Noon Kickoff' fan signs from Colorado-TCU
The signs that many TCU fans brought to Saturday's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Fort Worth did not age well.
No. 17 TCU was upset by Colorado, 45-42, in a thrilling first win for Deion Sanders in his first game as head coach. Before the game, many Horned Frogs fans took aim at the Buffaloes with their signs, with Coach Prime being the main target.
Several of the top signs featured on "Big Noon Kickoff" poked fun at Sanders and Colorado's poor record from last season. A couple of other signs also teased his son, Shedeur Sanders.
But the Colorado quarterback got the last laugh on Saturday. Shedeur Sanders threw for an astonishing 510 yards and four touchdowns in his first game at the FBS level, ruining just about every sign TCU fans brought to Saturday's "Big Noon Kickoff."
Let's take a look at some of the best signs that fans brought to Saturday's show right outside of Amon G. Carter Stadium.
